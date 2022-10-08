Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readthereporter.com
Girls soccer: ‘Hounds & Huskies defend sectional titles
The Carmel girls soccer team defended its Class 3A Sectional 10 championship on Saturday, beating No. 14-ranked North Central 2-0 at the Westfield soccer stadium. The No. 3-ranked Greyhounds were coming off a huge semi-final game Thursday, beating No. 4-ranked Zionsville, but there was no chance of a letdown. Ninety seconds into the first half, Annika Nelson’s free kick turned into a goal by Olivia Cebalo, and Carmel was immediately up 1-0.
readthereporter.com
No. 4 Royals cruise at Franklin Central to stay unbeaten
The Hamilton Southeastern Royals hit the road on Friday and were dead set on keeping their winning streak alive for a shot at the Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship next week at home against Brownsburg. Class 6A fourth-ranked HSE had no trouble at all, scoring early and often in a big...
Comments / 0