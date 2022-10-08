The Carmel girls soccer team defended its Class 3A Sectional 10 championship on Saturday, beating No. 14-ranked North Central 2-0 at the Westfield soccer stadium. The No. 3-ranked Greyhounds were coming off a huge semi-final game Thursday, beating No. 4-ranked Zionsville, but there was no chance of a letdown. Ninety seconds into the first half, Annika Nelson’s free kick turned into a goal by Olivia Cebalo, and Carmel was immediately up 1-0.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO