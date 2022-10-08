Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.
NBA・
Rick Carlisle: Knicks Found 'Winner' in Jalen Brunson
If anyone knows of Jalen Brunson's power an what he can bring to the New York Knicks, it's his former head coach Rick Carlisle, who visited MSG ads the Indiana Pacers' boss on Friday.
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
Rockets Announce Signing Of Veteran Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein
The Houston Rockets have announced the signing of veteran big man Willie Cauley-Stein.
Click2Houston.com
Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set
GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
Jeanie Buss opens up on thought process behind Lakers trading for Anthony Davis in 2019
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently admitted that she was the person that gave the final go-ahead for the 2019 blockbuster trade that saw the Lakers acquire Anthony Davis. “It was a moment of truth,” Buss said. “In order to get a great talent like Anthony Davis, you have...
Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?
After starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr. Friday night, is Kenyon Martin Jr. back in good graces with the Houston Rockets?
Will Knicks Play Quentin Grimes? Tom Thibodeau Provides Update
New York Knicks fans have been eager to see more of Quentin Grimes in the lineup after an eventful summer. Is their wish any closer to fulfillment?
KHOU
Astros fans wait in long line for team caps
HOUSTON — Astros fans are already gearing up for the start of playoffs. The first game of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners is on Tuesday, but on Sunday, fans stood in line to get their hands on specially designed Astros hats. The caps were created...
Report: Atlanta Hawks 'suitor' for Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns are less than two weeks away from their season opener and still officially have Jae Crowder on their roster. Maybe the Atlanta Hawks can change that. The Athletic's...
Norman Powell Reveals Difference Between Raptors and Clippers Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard has opened up more this summer with the LA Clippers
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)
The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Showered with 'Versatile' Praise from Coach Tom Thibodeau
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley might be a bit overlooked in a talented backcourt, but coach Tom Thibodeau has made sure to give him his flowers.
Absent Doc Rivers Assesses James Harden’s Performance vs. Cavs
After missing Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Doc Rivers explained what he saw out of James Harden while watching on TV.
Seven Astros Farmhands Join Club for Workouts Ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros have added seven players from their Triple-A affiliate ahead of the postseason roster crunch.
Stephen A. Smith Predicts Draymond Green’s Future In Wake of Fight
The Warriors forward has a player option for next season remaining on his contract.
Raptors Host Bulls in Preseason Action: Where to Watch, Odds, & Game Preview
The Toronto Raptors will welcome DeMar DeRozan to town for preseason action. Here's where to watch, betting odds, and a game preview
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
The NBA brought several stars together for this commercial
NBA・
Stephen Silas Liked Energy and Rebounding Amid Rockets Preseason Win vs. Raptors
While observing the game from afar, coach Stephen Silas was left pleased by what he saw from the Houston Rockets during their preseason victory against the Raptors on Friday.
