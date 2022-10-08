ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Astros’ first two ALDS games get times set

GAME 1 - Tuesday, October 11 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 2 - Thursday, October 13 - 2:37 PM Central - TBS - Minute Maid Park. GAME 3 - Saturday, October 15 - TBD - TBS - T-Mobile Park. GAME 4 (if necessary) -...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Astros fans wait in long line for team caps

HOUSTON — Astros fans are already gearing up for the start of playoffs. The first game of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners is on Tuesday, but on Sunday, fans stood in line to get their hands on specially designed Astros hats. The caps were created...
HOUSTON, TX
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
CHICAGO, IL

