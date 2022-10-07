Read full article on original website
12thman.com
Replay: Alabama 24, A&M 20
Listen to the entire Texas A&M Sports Network broadcast of the Aggies' 24-20 loss at Alabama on October 8, 2022. Studio 12, the official podcast of Texas A&M Athletics, will bring you full replays of Aggie football games all season long. Click any of the links below and subscribe for free on your computer or favorite mobile device and have all of Studio 12's rich content delivered automatically to you.
12thman.com
Hayes' 87th-Minute Goal Sends Aggies to Win at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Mississippi – Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to...
12thman.com
Texas A&M Finishes Second at SMU Classic
DALLAS – — The Texas A&M men's swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. "We were...
12thman.com
MATCH PREVIEW: at No. 20 Ole Miss
OXFORD, Mississippi – The Texas A&M Aggies start the second half of the SEC slate Sunday with a road contest against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. Match time at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium is 1:05 p.m. The match airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Jill...
12thman.com
No. 3 Texas A&M Defeats No. 7 South Carolina 14-6 to Open SEC Action
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opened Southeastern Conference competition with a win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6, on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Reining capturing all five available points. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the event earning...
12thman.com
Alabama 24, A&M 20: Postgame Notes and Quotes
Postgame notes and press conference video from Texas A&M's 24-20 loss at No. 1 Alabama. The Texas A&M defense has forced at least one fumble in all six games this season. The Aggies’ three forced fumbles in the game are the most since forcing three against UCLA to start the 2017 season.
12thman.com
Aggies Fall in Heartbreaker at No. 1 Alabama, 24-20
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – An incomplete pass in the waning seconds ended Texas A&M’s hopes of a second-half comeback against No. 1 Alabama, as the Aggies fell, 24-20, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Down a touchdown halfway through the first quarter, the Aggies evened the score following a 5-yard...
12thman.com
Aggies Drop 3-1 Decision to Bulldogs
BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas. – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped a hard-fought 3-1 decision to Mississippi State (27-29, 30-28, 25-18, 25-23) at Reed Arena on Saturday. The Aggies fell to 10-8 overall and 2-5 against the Southeastern Conference, while the Bulldogs improved to 11-5 and 4-2. Aggie graduate...
