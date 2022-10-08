ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Q 105.7

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
American Songwriter

Behind the Double Meaning of “The Dance” By Garth Brooks

Though Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits to his name, “The Dance” remains one of his signature tracks. Released as the final single from his self-titled debut in 1990, the song was honored as both the Song of the Year and Video of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and has since stood the test of time, enduring as one of the songs people think of when they think of great country music of the ’90s.
NME

Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video

Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill

Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
