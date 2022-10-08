Though Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits to his name, “The Dance” remains one of his signature tracks. Released as the final single from his self-titled debut in 1990, the song was honored as both the Song of the Year and Video of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and has since stood the test of time, enduring as one of the songs people think of when they think of great country music of the ’90s.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 24 DAYS AGO