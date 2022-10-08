Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”
Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Behind the Double Meaning of “The Dance” By Garth Brooks
Though Garth Brooks has no shortage of hits to his name, “The Dance” remains one of his signature tracks. Released as the final single from his self-titled debut in 1990, the song was honored as both the Song of the Year and Video of the Year by the Academy of Country Music and has since stood the test of time, enduring as one of the songs people think of when they think of great country music of the ’90s.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne goes behind-the-scenes of ‘One Of Those Days’ video
Ozzy Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes look at his recent official video for ‘One Of Those Days’ – check it out below. The track appears on the Black Sabbath legend’s new album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released last month, and ‘One Of Those Days’ comes complete with a guitar solo from Eric Clapton.
NFL・
Foreigner and Styx Never Even Considered for Rock Hall, Says Boss
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner said Foreigner and Styx have never even been considered for induction. Wenner, who founded Rolling Stone magazine, added that bands from the same era, including REO Speedwagon and Boston, have also never been discussed by those tasked with choosing inductees. In...
Carrie Underwood’s Performance of “Go Rest High On That Mountain” Earns A Standing Ovation & An Emotional Response From Vince Gill
Last night, CMT premiered their latest segment of CMT Giants, dedicated to the incredible country music career of Vince Gill. The episode featured 10 performances of Vince’s classics by other noted country music stars including features by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton, and was truly a nod to Vince’s incredible career over the years.
Inside Which Ozzy Osbourne ‘The Dirt’ Moments Were Real — and Which Were Exaggerated
Ozzy Osbourne has done a lot of outrageous things in his time, but 'The Dirt' exaggerated them a bit. Here's the truth about his antics.
Yes, Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson are still talking smack about each other
Dave Mustaine denies David Ellefson was a “founding member” of Megadeth, while Ellefson responds: “If you don’t have my back, fuck it”
I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"
Negroni. Sbagliato. With prosecco in it. (Oooh, stunning!)
Keyboards and guitars engaged in mortal kombat: the story of Pomp Rock
It began innocently enough with a throwaway slogan in Sounds music weekly, way back in 1977. But even though it was completely off-the-cuff, this telltale phrase unwittingly ushered in a brand genre of music. Indeed, what we are about to witness became something of a mantra in its own right.
Lamb Of God's video for the their new, heavy AF track Ditch is dirty, wild chaos
Lamb Of God's new album Omens is finally here, and to celebrate, the Virginian metallers have shared their animalistic video for Ditch
Guitar World Magazine
Machine Head's Robb Flynn: “When we were first starting out, I used to say, ‘I want us to be the Grateful Dead of metal’”
Flynn discusses the making of Machine Head's epic new album, Of Kingdom and Crown, the magic of the Roland Cube, and why Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka is the perfect foil on guitar. It’s a good thing Machine Head founder Robb Flynn has the gift of the gab....
