Wherever We Stray Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
Holding hands, dreaming dreams. And the world passed us by. Of the loved ones we've met.
Shine Bright Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
Then think of you with tearful sigh. As this moment passes by.
Heart And Soul Poem by Jayne Louise Davies
But love for life is oh so dear. I'll think of you with pleasant smile. Memories fine of you to keep.
Marriage crumbles when wife admits to husband she can't stand her step-children or love them as her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. An old friend of mine, Teri, had three daughters of her own when she divorced her husband after he cheated on her. She left him, of course, and ended up in the position of being a single mom with her kids for a while.
Bride’s Family Angry After Getting Invoiced by Relative Who Wasn’t Invited to Wedding
A Redditor posted a now-viral blog on the social media site's AITA ("Am I the a**hole") wanting to know if they were in the wrong for invoicing a relative who didn't invite them to their wedding. This is after the family member seemingly took advantage of the fact that OP...
Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
Woman Devastated Husband Wants to Give Away 13-Year-Old Dog With Stomach Issues
A woman on Mumsnet is devastated after her husband told her he wants to re-home their aging dog due to the pet's emerging medical issues. On the parenting forum, the anonymous woman shared she and her husband own a 13-year-old terrier whose health has declined over several months. "She was...
Woman shamed for sending 'cheap small flowers' to a family funeral: 'Flowers won't bring anybody back'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My father's side of the family has a history of inappropriate behavior surrounding funerals. They have a tendency to turn the practice of sending flowers to the funeral home into a competitive sport.
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
Mom Cancels Family Vacation After Husband Hid Stepdaughter's Passport to Keep Her From Coming
A woman wanted to know if she was in the wrong for canceling a family vacation after she discovered that her husband hid their daughter's passport to prevent her from coming and ruining the vibe. Human beings will usually look for the path of least resistance when it comes to...
I’m a bride & was fat shamed in a dress shop – they made me sign a waiver & said I’d be fined £450 unless I shed pounds
A BRIDE was left shocked after the bridal shop said she would have to pay £450 if she didn’t lose a stone before the final fitting. The woman had splashed out on an expensive gown from a well-known designer, but was told she was “in between sizes” so would have to shift the extra weight.
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Throws Daughter Ember Unicorn Tea-Themed 5th B-Day Party! See Photos
Her special day! Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and husband Jeremy Roloff threw a unicorn tea party-themed fifth birthday party for their daughter, Ember Roloff. “Tea time,” the TLC personality, 31, wrote across a video that she shared via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 10. In the clip, the five-year-old birthday girl was seen at the end of a large table with some guests, some of whom were wearing adorable unicorn headbands. The pink table cloth also featured unicorn designs, while Audrey also set the table with pastel-colored plates, teacups and a floral centerpiece.
Voice Of The Dead Poem by David Page- aka Harry Riley
And run and walk, and do the things that you all do. Standing in a supermaket during two minutes silence on Armistice day my mind drifted to those endless lines of war graves all over the world and I wondered what the dead would say to us if they could speak with one voice.
Soul And Body Poem by Chan Mongol
I don't pray to God but my soul involuntarily does;. Souls of many don't pray but their bodies pray to invite curse!. Soul is put in a life, in certain process to let life exist;. None can be alive without a soul, a human or a beast!. In the real...
Natural Tears Poem by Satish Verma
The power. Eternal truth was under test. but my book starts burning on its own. The candle starts melting without Agni. Buddha? I suddenly saw the truth of pain.
The Mystic Path Poem by Satish Verma
When planets were dismembering. for selling the bitter love. the Niagra effect of your vital presence. Gradually all the stars are disappearing.
Their Love Shines Brightly Poem by Michael Hopkins
Note: I wrote this poem yesterday in the haiku style of poetry and published it for the first time today, the 8th of October,2022. Help sometimes comes from places unseen by the human eyes.
Golden Retriever's Patience With Baby Playing on the Floor is the Picture of True Love
When mixing babies and fur babies together, parents might get worried about whether or not they get along. Pets can get jealous that a new living being stole the show. Although, that definitely doesn't happen all the time so parents fret not!. Sometimes animals will stick by the baby's side...
