FISHERS – The Noblesville boys soccer team defended its Class 3A Sectional 8 championship Saturday at the Fishers football field. The No. 7 Millers beat No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 to win their 15th sectional in program history. Noblesville scored its first goal in the 22nd minute, with Sam Holland putting the ball in from the goal box. Holland got another goal early in the second half, scoring to put the Millers up 2-0 with 35:39 left to play.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO