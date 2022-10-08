Read full article on original website
Meet the District 2 Westfield Washington School Board candidates
The District 2 seat on the Westfield Washington School Board is up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election as voters will decide which of the two men vying for the seat will represent them. Candidate William (Bill) Anderson, who was first elected to the board in November 2018...
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Cole Ballard powers victory over Fishers
FISHERS – The No. 10 Westfield Shamrocks defeated the No. 8 Fishers Tigers 28-17 with strong play from senior quarterback Cole Ballard in a Hamilton County showdown Friday night. In the first half, both teams exchanged body blows with each defense stepping up with early three and out drives....
IHSAA reveals football sectional pairings
The roadmap to Lucas Oil Stadium is now laid out after the IHSAA released the sectional pairings for the upcoming football state tournament.
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory
The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
readthereporter.com
Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.
The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
readthereporter.com
Girls soccer: Noblesville cruises to 18th sectional title
The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers girls soccer team defeated Pendleton Heights 3-0 to capture the Class 3A Sectional 8 championship. It is the 18th sectional title for the powerhouse and fourth straight sectional title for the team’s seniors. Noblesville roared out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville boys defend sectional title
FISHERS – The Noblesville boys soccer team defended its Class 3A Sectional 8 championship Saturday at the Fishers football field. The No. 7 Millers beat No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 to win their 15th sectional in program history. Noblesville scored its first goal in the 22nd minute, with Sam Holland putting the ball in from the goal box. Holland got another goal early in the second half, scoring to put the Millers up 2-0 with 35:39 left to play.
shelbycountypost.com
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
readthereporter.com
Football: Guerin falls to East Central
The Guerin Catholic football dropped an away game to East Central 41-7 on Friday. Anthony Ferrucci scored the Golden Eagles’ touchdown in the fourth quarter on a pass from Malcolm Houze, who finished the game 14-of-25 for 173 yards. Guerin Catholic is 4-4 and hosts Culver Academies next Friday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
A Gift Of Love For Christian Lindenmayer
Christian Lindenmayer of Frankfort suffered serious injuries in a train accident September 19 while crossing a Norfolk Southern train track in Frankfort. Christian’s recovery will be a long one further complicated by necessary amputation of the left leg below the knee and partial amputation of the right foot. Chrystal...
Inside Indiana Business
$360M fieldhouse makeover could be just beginning
Thousands of fans got one of the first looks at a three-year, $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis at Sunday’s Pacers FanJam. They checked out a makeover touching virtually every area of the Fieldhouse, from the Entry Pavillion to a third level standing-room-only sky bar with views of the Indy skyline. Team officials expect the project to spark a transformation on the eastern edge of downtown.
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Current Publishing
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
Current Publishing
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Proven leaders are the future for the school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Forgey & Haberman are leaders we need on the school board
racer.com
Flying Lizard, RS1, Carrus Callas win GT4 America race one in Indianapolis
The Pirelli GT4 America field took to a chilly and windy Midwestern yard of bricks Saturday morning as the opening act to the noontime Indianapolis 8 Hour powered by AWS. Two minor yellow flags created two hectic and hard-fought restarts, with some massive changes in position, slick moves, and serious championship implications. RS1 clinched the championship in Silver, as BimmerWorld did in Am after Sebring, but the fight is still on in Pro-Am.
