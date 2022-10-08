ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
hoosieragtoday.com

Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans

Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

It’s almost time for Medicare open enrollment period

Annual opportunity to review your plan & make changes. The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (also known as open enrollment) runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. This is the one time of year when ALL people with Medicare can make changes to their Medicare Advantage health plan or Part D prescription drug plans that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Is Indiana welcoming to immigrants?

As Gov. Eric Holcomb participates on another international economic development trip this year, advocates at home wonder whether Indiana is doing enough to overcome its bureaucratic hurdles and welcome immigrants to the Hoosier State.  Ellen Wu, a history professor at Indiana University with a focus on immigration, said people tend to remember America as more […] The post Is Indiana welcoming to immigrants? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
sbadamsthetower.com

The Impact of Indiana House Bill 1296

On July 1, 2022, Indiana House Bill 1296 went into effect, deeming it no longer necessary to obtain a permit nor license to carry a handgun in Indiana. In the course of the three months since this bill was passed, there have been eight mass shootings in Indiana, as well as local incidents involving firearms. It’s time for reform.
INDIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA

Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#State Insurance#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Icrb#Idoi
casscountyonline.com

Funding available to help Indiana households pay their energy and water/wastewater utility bills

Last Updated on October 5, 2022 by Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Indianapolis – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have opened applications for Indiana’s Energy Assistance Program (EAP) and Water Assistance Program (WAP). These programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs, especially during the winter months. Qualified Indiana households can now apply for federal funding to help pay their utility bills. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2023.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills

Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

21 Communities to Receive $12.9M in Federal Grants

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) announced 21 rural Indiana communities will receive more than $12.9 million in federal grant funding to create and expand community facilities and improve water infrastructure. “Quality of life is important for rural areas in Indiana, and...
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

Indiana Lieutenant Gov. presents highest award, Sagamore of the Wabash

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The Indiana Lieutenant Governor presented the highest award the Governor of the state can give the Sagamore of the Wabash on Thursday. According to the release, Larry Ricke is one of the founders of the Develop New Albany project and is the newest recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
vincennespbs.org

Applications being taken for winter energy bill help

Households that may struggle paying energy and water bills this winter can apply for assistance. The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority opened applications this week for Indiana’s Energy and Water Assistance Programs. The programs are designed to help households across the state pay their bills and avoid shutoffs,...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Who was the first Black woman elected to the state legislature?

– Robert Fulton’s “New Orleans” passed Madison, Ind. It was the first steamboat on the Ohio River. 1912 – The Chambers Company of Shelbyville began producing sturdy and stylish stoves that were sold throughout the nation. The company introduced many innovations in cooking and won national and international awards.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

More EV charging stations on the way to Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana is inching closer to having more electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state. The Federal Highway Administration recently approved Indiana’s plan to use funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program (NEVI) to build out a statewide electric vehicle charging network. “One of the goals of that plan is […]
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana or plan on traveling there in the near future and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are certainly charming. On top of that, all of them are great choices for both a quick stop and a longer vacation if you have more free time on your hands. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
INDIANA STATE
allnurses.com

Do you need to keep you initial license active?

I had my ADN in MI, and I got my initial RN license in MI. However, I never practiced a day in MI. I moved to IN right after I got my MI RN license. Since then I have an IN RN license by endorsement. My MI license has been lapsed since 2019. Should I resume my MI license if I want to move to CA and practice in CA? Or IN BOA should have my education records from MI already?
BOA

Comments / 0

Community Policy