Three Carmel school board candidates pledge to give their stipends back to teachers

Purdue Polytechnic High School says it is working on a move to make Broad Ripple High School its permanent home through a partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools, instead of moving to a newly constructed mixed-use building in Broad Ripple. The school’s change in plans comes as IPS prepares for a multitude of changes under its Rebuilding Stronger plan, which would close seven schools and reconfigure grade levels throughout the district. Under the Rebuilding...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO