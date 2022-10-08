Three Carmel school board candidates pledge to give their stipends back to teachers

Read full article on original website
Related
Current Publishing
Meet the District 2 Westfield Washington School Board candidates
The District 2 seat on the Westfield Washington School Board is up for grabs during the Nov. 8 general election as voters will decide which of the two men vying for the seat will represent them. Candidate William (Bill) Anderson, who was first elected to the board in November 2018...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Forgey & Haberman are leaders we need on the school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Proven leaders are the future for the school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
Current Publishing
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January
Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Current Publishing
Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates
Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
readthereporter.com
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Community Foundation listed among Ivy Tech benefactors
The Ivy Tech Foundation recently recognized 19 Benefactor Award winners at its Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony last week. Locally, the Hamilton County Community Foundation was among those recognized. During this event, the Foundation honors individuals, corporations, and foundations from Indiana who have considerably impacted Ivy Tech communities and students. The...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Clay superintendent earns state award
Congratulations to Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford, who has been named the District 5 Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Dr. Beresford was selected by his peers for his professionalism, communications, community involvement and leadership demonstrated over the past year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Pursuit Institute, Conner Prairie & INDEX show 250 students they all have places in manufacturing
The Pursuit Institute hosted its inaugural student event, Advanced Manufacturing Day, on Friday with middle school robotics club students from three different schools. Approximately 65 students visited Conner Prairie to learn about the history of manufacturing, followed by a visit to INDEX Corporation’s Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) 2022 event in Noblesville. Schools participating included Creekside Middle School, Carmel; Hamilton Heights Middle School, Arcadia; and Legacy Christian School, Noblesville.
Fox 59
Illness forces Westfield school to switch to e-learning
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Children at one Westfield Washington elementary school will have an e-learning day Friday after an illness affected a large number of students and staff. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Westfield Washington Schools wrote, “Over the past two days a large number of Oak Trace Elementary School students and staff began exhibiting symptoms of an illness with common symptoms of vomiting and upset stomach.”
Purdue Polytechnic seeks deal to stay permanently in Broad Ripple High School
Purdue Polytechnic High School says it is working on a move to make Broad Ripple High School its permanent home through a partnership with Indianapolis Public Schools, instead of moving to a newly constructed mixed-use building in Broad Ripple. The school’s change in plans comes as IPS prepares for a multitude of changes under its Rebuilding Stronger plan, which would close seven schools and reconfigure grade levels throughout the district. Under the Rebuilding...
readthereporter.com
Who’s your next great hire?
As part of a celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability, Abound, OneZone Chamber, and BraunAbility will hold a workshop for Carmel businesses on benefits of hiring people with disabilities. The workshop will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Current Publishing
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers
On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
Fox 59
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
readthereporter.com
My passion for lifting
The Sheridan Student Column is brought to readers by Sheridan High School’s 10th grade English class, taught by Abby Williams. Everybody has topics that fascinate us in our lives: things we enjoy watching, learning, or even doing. For some, these topics include playing a sport, tinkering with things, or playing video games.
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
readthereporter.com
Looking to rebuild, Ukrainian mayor visits Noblesville hospital
A Ukrainian mayor with an eye toward rebuilding his city toured Riverview Health’s cancer unit in Noblesville on Friday. Noblesville Communications Director Emily Gaylord said the visit to Riverview by Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, was not announced in advance for security reasons. Sukhomlyn only visited the hospital and no other places in the city, Gaylord said.
Model home now available for tours at Circle City Village
A tiny house village on the west side is continuing to grow. Now, neighbors can tour a model home at the village on Lynhurst Drive and Chelsea Road.
indypolitics.org
Indy Politics Polling
Indy Politics speaks with pollster Andrew Weissert of ARW Strategies on the recent poll he conducted. We look at the US Senate, the Secretary of State, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s race. We also looked at the impact of abortion on the midterm elections and marijuana legalization. Each Leon-Tailored...
readthereporter.com
Carmel vet clinic offering free first-time pet wellness exams
Woodland Animal Hospital in Carmel is offering free wellness exams for a pet’s first visit. With the rise of pet ownership over the last few years, Woodland has seen veterinary care and appointment availability finally even out to pre-pandemic levels, freeing up space for new pets on the schedule. Between open appointments and a new Doctor of Veterinary Medicine recently starting, Woodland’s Hospital Administrator Amy Holland saw a perfect opportunity to be of service to the community, as well as meet new pets.
Comments / 0