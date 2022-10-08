It’s been nearly 30 years since the black flame candle was lit. The witches are back and better than ever and Hocus Pocus fever has descended upon us once again! The sequel proves that history doesn’t always repeat itself. When the original Hocus Pocus debuted in theaters in 1993 it flopped. It brought in just 39.5 million dollars (the film cost 28 million to create). Since then, however, it developed a cult following and has risen to one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time.

