Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
'Wednesday' Trailer Reveals Who Plays Uncle Fester In Addams Family Spinoff Series
Netflix has kept the identity of the actor portraying the iconic character hidden until now.
Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen is Uncle Fester in new trailer
The new trailer for Tim Burton’s upcoming Netflix comedy horror film Wednesday has been shared, with Fred Armisen revealed to be playing Uncle Fester. A first trailer for the upcoming Addams Family reboot series was shared earlier this summer and saw Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) causing chaos at her public school swimming pool before being transferred to Nevermore Academy.
5 Halloween Movies Like ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ to Watch Now
Looking for more family-friendly scares? Here are five Halloween movies like 'Hocus Pocus 2' to add to your watchlist.
Wednesday Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's New Addams Family Role
Netflix unveiled the new trailer for the upcoming new Addams Family series Wednesday during its recent New York Comic-Con panel. The latest preview of the highly-anticipated new take on the iconic fictional family gave us an extended look at Wednesday Addams' new life at Nevermore Academy and the teachers and classmates that she'll meet as she embarks on a new chapter.
The new Wednesday trailer is full of creepy and kooky character cameos
The newest trailer for Tim Burton’s Addams Family show, Wednesday, piles on the moody and macabre mystery. The trailer, which premiered at NYCC 2022, also introduces a number of cameo-friendly characters for fans of the TV series and ’90s movies. With a sweeping orchestral rendition of the Rolling...
Hocus Pocus 2’s Kathy Najimy Reveals Why Mary Sanderson’s Crooked Smile Was Flipped
Although Mary Sanderson's crooked smile was on the other side in Hocus Pocus 2, Kathy Najimy has an explanation for it.
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
‘Wednesday’: Showrunners Call Netflix Series an ‘8-Hour Tim Burton Movie’
All of the exciting news about the upcoming Netflix series 'Wednesday' announced at New York Comic Con 2022.
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Breaks Disney Plus Record
It’s been nearly 30 years since the black flame candle was lit. The witches are back and better than ever and Hocus Pocus fever has descended upon us once again! The sequel proves that history doesn’t always repeat itself. When the original Hocus Pocus debuted in theaters in 1993 it flopped. It brought in just 39.5 million dollars (the film cost 28 million to create). Since then, however, it developed a cult following and has risen to one of the most beloved Halloween movies of all time.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?
Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
XYZ Films Releasing Grinch Horror Movie ‘The Mean One’ This December
Dr. Seuss’ beloved Christmas-hating character The Grinch is set to become a serial killer in the forthcoming slasher film The Mean One. ComicBook.com reports XYZ Films has announced the forthcoming slasher parody, which will hold onto some of the classic material from Dr. Seuss’ 1957 book How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Dr. Seuss's Grinch Gets a Bloody Makeover in New Horror Film "The Mean One"
The Grinch's blood-red Santa Claus coat isn't the only splash of crimson that'll be decking the halls this holiday season. Inspired by Dr. Seuss's classic children's story, the hairy green villain is making a killer comeback in XYZ Films' new parody horror movie. "The Mean One" — which got its title from the song "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," originally performed by Thurl Ravenscroft in the 1966 animated TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" — reimagines the story of the infamous Grinch by sucking out all the childood whimsy and replacing it with a gruesome storyline that results in piles of blood-stained snow.
Velma Dinkley Is a Confirmed Lesbian in the Latest 'Scooby-Doo' Animated Flick
Jinkies! After years of speculation and pointed efforts to illustrate her sexuality, Velma Dinkley was recently confirmed to be lesbian in the latest animated Scooby-Doo film. The character has been around since 1969 as part of the Mystery Inc. gang in Scooby-Doo! As the brainiest member of Mystery Inc., she's an invaluable part of the team as she helps unmask nefarious old-timers in ghoulish costumes.
