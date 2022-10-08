ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Current Publishing

Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers

On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
FISHERS, IN
readthereporter.com

Local Democrats to hold meet & greet at Carmel VFW

The Hamilton County Democratic Party will hold a candidate meet and greet for all Democratic candidates on the ballot in Hamilton County. This will be a social event where the public will have a chance to meet candidates running in their district. The event will begin at 6 p.m. on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.

The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates

Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Tuskegee Airmen Memorial dedication ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There will be a special dedication of the Tuskegee Airmen Hero’s Memorial Expansion in Seymour. It’s happening at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Freeman Municipal Airport. Tim Molinari and Reginald Duvale joined Daybreak to discuss ceremony details and the meaning behind it. The...
SEYMOUR, IN
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Keynote speaker Fishers Fire Lt. Brandon Anderson shares tragedy to hope & employment testimony. The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities (WMCD) welcomes Lieutenant Brandon Anderson of the Fishers Fire Department to kick off its first National Disability Employment Awareness event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Grand Park Event Center.
WESTFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council

The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
WESTFIELD, IN
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
readthereporter.com

Who’s your next great hire?

As part of a celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability, Abound, OneZone Chamber, and BraunAbility will hold a workshop for Carmel businesses on benefits of hiring people with disabilities. The workshop will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at...
CARMEL, IN
indypolitics.org

Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

City warns employees about computer hack of public housing agency

INDIANAPOLIS — Almost 24 hours after FOX59 News exclusively reported that the Indianapolis Housing Agency was the target of a ransomware attack, Indianapolis city employees have finally been told of the hack and advised to maintain email security vigilance. IHA officials admit that as early as Monday of this...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

