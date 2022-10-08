ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Keynote speaker Fishers Fire Lt. Brandon Anderson shares tragedy to hope & employment testimony. The Westfield Mayor’s Council on Disabilities (WMCD) welcomes Lieutenant Brandon Anderson of the Fishers Fire Department to kick off its first National Disability Employment Awareness event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Grand Park Event Center.
WESTFIELD, IN
Looking to rebuild, Ukrainian mayor visits Noblesville hospital

A Ukrainian mayor with an eye toward rebuilding his city toured Riverview Health’s cancer unit in Noblesville on Friday. Noblesville Communications Director Emily Gaylord said the visit to Riverview by Serhiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of Zhytomyr, Ukraine, was not announced in advance for security reasons. Sukhomlyn only visited the hospital and no other places in the city, Gaylord said.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Voters Mixed on a Hogsett Third Term

A survey conducted by Indy Politics and ARW Strategies of likely voters in Marion County between September 25th and 26th shows voters with mixed feelings on a possible third term for Mayor Joe Hogsett and a majority focused on crime and local infrastructure. Just 35 percent of voters believe Mayor...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council

The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
WESTFIELD, IN
Pursuit Institute, Conner Prairie & INDEX show 250 students they all have places in manufacturing

The Pursuit Institute hosted its inaugural student event, Advanced Manufacturing Day, on Friday with middle school robotics club students from three different schools. Approximately 65 students visited Conner Prairie to learn about the history of manufacturing, followed by a visit to INDEX Corporation’s Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) 2022 event in Noblesville. Schools participating included Creekside Middle School, Carmel; Hamilton Heights Middle School, Arcadia; and Legacy Christian School, Noblesville.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Genezen opens new headquarters in Fishers

On Sept. 29, Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness to welcome Genezen, a biotechnology and life sciences business, to its new headquarters. The business started in 2014 at Launch Fishers and recently moved to a large manufacturing facility at 9900 Westpoint Dr. in FIshers. In November of 2021,...
FISHERS, IN
Ivy Tech to begin School of Nursing program in January

Ivy Tech Community College’s Hamilton County campus in Noblesville will launch its School of Nursing in January, officials have announced. The community college, which announced plans for the School of Nursing Sept. 29, said it was approved by the Indiana State Board of Nursing earlier in the month and will mark the college’s 19th nursing location.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
OPHS holds Expungement Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of people started the process of having their criminal records cleared at the Re-entry Steps to Expungement Fair on Saturday. "It's hard to find jobs. When I fill out applications, I don't know what to put, what not to put. It's just a very big obstacle that sucks," Amanda Weliever said.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples Day closings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Indianapolis organizations and businesses have announced closures for Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day. The United States Postal Service sent the following information about its Oct. 10 closures and delays:. “In observance of the Columbus Day holiday, Monday, October...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Carmel Clay superintendent earns state award

Congratulations to Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford, who has been named the District 5 Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. Dr. Beresford was selected by his peers for his professionalism, communications, community involvement and leadership demonstrated over the past year.
CARMEL, IN
Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.

The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
CARMEL, IN
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN
Who’s your next great hire?

As part of a celebration of Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Carmel Advisory Committee on Disability, Abound, OneZone Chamber, and BraunAbility will hold a workshop for Carmel businesses on benefits of hiring people with disabilities. The workshop will take place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 at...
CARMEL, IN
Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory

The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Real estate market continues to fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

