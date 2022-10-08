ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
247Sports

Coordinator Report: Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep

In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Action#Smith Center#Inside Carolina#Tar Heels
goduke.com

Duke Swept at Miami Sunday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Duke volleyball team closed out its weekend in Florida with a 3-0 setback (25-17, 25-22, 25-11) at Miami Sunday afternoon. Duke was led by freshman Taylor Atkinson with 11 kills and a .286 hitting percentage. She also added four digs and a block while setter Devon Chang tallied 26 assists. Chang and Georgia Stavrinides collected three blocks each.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WRAL News

Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill

Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy