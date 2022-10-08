Read full article on original website
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El Amin
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
North Carolina was 'dream school' for five-star guard
The UNC basketball target is a consensus top-five prospect and is high on the Tar Heels' recruiting board.
Elliot Cadeau Welcomed by Carolina Family on UNC Visit
The No. 1-ranked point guard in the 2024 class recaps and reflects on his official visit to Chapel Hill.
25 years since Dean Smith’s retirement: The 24 hours that changed Carolina basketball
Dean Smith abruptly announced his retirement on Oct. 9, 1997. “Some events that take place in your lifetime just stand alone. I remember exactly how I was feeling, what I was doing. That was definitely one of the moments in my lifetime.”
Dad and daughter catch 'all the great memories' covering Eastern Alamance High School football
MEBANE, N.C. — Bailey Pennington Allison closes her laptop after work. It’s 5 p.m. on a Friday, but her second job has just begun. By the time her father, Alan Pennington, picks her up, she’s got her video camera ready. They pile into his gray Honda, debating what food to pick up on the way – Cook Out or Wendy’s?
Everything Mike Norvell said on Monday about FSU losing to NC State, preparing for Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell's Monday press conference where he reviewed the loss to NC State and looked ahead to this weekend's game against Clemson. Full video is below and quotes follow:. Opening Statement. Good morning, everybody. Appreciate you being here. Coming off Saturday night, getting a...
Coordinator Report: Goal Line, Emerging Talent, Tempo, Duke Prep
In North Carolina’s win over Miami on Saturday, Phil Longo’s jumped on the Hurricanes early and despite scoring struggles in the second half, controlled the clock just enough to keep Miami’s offense from taking over. Gene Chizik’s defensive unit was scorched through the air by Tyler Van Dyke, but made crucial stops and big plays especially in the red zone.
Notebook: Miami’s offense looking to build on performance vs. UNC and find more answers
The Miami Hurricanes offense found some answers on Saturday against North Carolina, but there is still work to be done. The passing game came alive with Tyler Van Dyke throwing for 496 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Tight end Will Mallory led the pass catchers with eight receptions...
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as […]
Duke Swept at Miami Sunday
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The Duke volleyball team closed out its weekend in Florida with a 3-0 setback (25-17, 25-22, 25-11) at Miami Sunday afternoon. Duke was led by freshman Taylor Atkinson with 11 kills and a .286 hitting percentage. She also added four digs and a block while setter Devon Chang tallied 26 assists. Chang and Georgia Stavrinides collected three blocks each.
Everything FSU's coordinators said on Monday about loss to NC State and looking ahead to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins, defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, and special teams coordinator John Papuchis spoke with the media on Monday. The trio reviewed the loss at NC State and looked ahead to Clemson. - Atkins spoke about the play of offensive linemen Robert Scott Jr., who...
Takeaways from Dino Babers’ press conference ahead of pivotal NC State game
Syracuse football comes out of its bye week to host a formidable foe in NC State. Head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Monday as the Orange look to remain undefeated after week 7. Previewing matchup against NC State. Babers has shown respect to all of Syracuse’s opponents, but he...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Young person shot at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex where a young person was shot. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the Park Glen Townhomes on Park Glen Drive. Crime scene tape was up, and officers were searching cars and speaking with neighbors. There was a large police presence.
17-year-old missing in Chapel Hill
Police in Chapel Hill are searching for a missing teenager. Alezz Shahbin, 17, was last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. near the Glen Lennox community off Fordham Boulevard. Shahbin is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and a black backpack.
Man shot Sunday at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. CBS 17 previously...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Large police presence at Raleigh townhome complex
Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Police officers on Monday surrounded a Raleigh townhome complex. Reporter: Lora LavignePhotographer: Mark OlexikWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
Rev. William Barber: Stop excluding Black people in NC from death penalty juries
One of the chief authors of North Carolina’s modern constitution and therefore its court system was J.W. Hood, a Black man and AME Zion pastor who spent the first decades of his life fighting for the abolition of slavery. Today, he’s exactly the kind of person who’s most likely to be denied the right to serve on a jury.
Man stabbed multiple times outside of Glenwood Avenue club in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was hospitalized early Saturday after a stabbing at a club on Glenwood Avenue, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Police said two men were involved in an argument at the club on Glenwood Avenue near the West Johnson Street intersection. Outside of the club,...
Lottery player called mom crying after winning NC prize. Now she plans to buy a house
The woman bought her winning ticket from the store she works at.
