HOUGHTON, Mich. – An offensive uproar from the Michigan Tech soccer team was no match for visiting Davenport as the Huskies down the Panthers, 2-0 at Kearly Stadium, on Sunday afternoon. The Black and Gold move to 4-6-3 on the season with a GLIAC ledger of 2-4-3 while the...

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO