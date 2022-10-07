ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

goprincetontigers.com

Women's Volleyball Wins 10th-Straight, Sweeps Columbia 3-0

PRINCETON, N.J. – The Princeton University women's volleyball team won its 10th-straight match Saturday evening inside Dillon Gymnasium, dispatching Columbia 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-15) to also complete the weekend sweep. On the match, the Tigers hit .436 and limited the Lions to a .096 hitting percentage. Senior Avery Luoma...
PRINCETON, NJ
goprincetontigers.com

Princeton Defense Strong Again In 23-2 Win Over Lafayette

Since Lehigh went down the field for a touchdown on its first drive and then added a field goal on its second against Princeton in Week 2, the Tiger defense has not allowed a single point, a stretch of 163 minutes and seven seconds. And so what if it hasn't...
PRINCETON, NJ

