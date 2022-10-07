ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US News and World Report

China Central Bank Says Will 'Resolutely' Curb Big Currency Swings

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank spoke out against big currency swings on Tuesday, saying it will take steps to stabilise expectations, and keep the yuan basically stable. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said that the yuan did not necessarily need to weaken against the dollar when the...
ECONOMY
bctd.news

The CB of India introduced the concept of a national digital currency

The Reserve Bank of India formally introduced its own CBDC proposal late last week. The regulator has released a study on the possibilities for the virtual rupee and any issues that might develop following the launch of the currency. According to the report, CBDC will serve as one of the...
MARKETS
fintechfutures.com

State Bank of Pakistan stops fintech start-up Tag’s operations

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revoked the in-principle approval and pilot operations approval granted to fintech start-up Tag, effective immediately. The central bank says it has taken this decision to “protect the interest of the public at large”. It claims it identified violations of its regulatory requirements and “other concerns” while the start-up was operating in the pilot stage of its electronic money institution (EMI) licensing process.
BUSINESS
bitpinas.com

E-Rupee Coming: India to Pilot Own CBDC

The Fintech Department of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently released its Concept Note on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), announcing that the Central Bank of India will soon commence limited pilot of digital Rupee (e₹) for specific use cases. “The e₹ will provide an additional option...
MARKETS
