Week 7 Football — Lutheran St. Charles 53, Borgia 13

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Washington Missourian
St. Pius gains home victory over St. Clair
A pair of early five-run rallies carried St. Pius X to a home softball victory in Festus Tuesday. St. Clair (0-19) fell to the host Lady Lancers (15-8), 14-1.
Washington Missourian
Sullivan strikes in sixth for softball win over Borgia
For over five innings, Tuesday’s softball game between St. Francis Borgia and Sullivan was up for grabs. However, Sullivan (14-10) broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the sixth and defeated Borgia (10-9), 6-0.
Washington Missourian
Hermann halts Union in FRC showdown
In one of several key Four Rivers Conference volleyball matches, the Hermann Lady Bearcats held off Union Tuesday, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-13. Hermann, the defending league champion, improved to 18-7 overall, 3-0 in the conference. Union dropped to 12-7, 1-1.
Washington Missourian
Borgia swims to tri-meet victory Monday
Hitting the pool again Monday, the St. Francis Borgia boys swimming team won a tri-meet over Ft. Zumwalt South and Hazelwood Central. Borgia scored 132 points to win. Ft. Zumwalt South scored 116 points to place second while Hazelwood Central ended with 45 points.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats, Pickard win Hermann titles
Union got a piece of everything at Tuesday’s Hermann Cross Country Invitational. The Lady ’Cats were the team champions of the event while senior Bryson Pickard was first across the stripe in the boys race.
Photos: Joseph Federer leads Parkway West past Parkway South
The Parkway West Longhorns lost a heartbreaker in Week 6 when they couldn't hold on to a 21-point halftime lead against Parkway North. The Longhorns weren't going to let that happen again on Thursday at Parkway South, Led by junior quarterback Joseph Federer, Parkway West scored early and ...
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — New Haven at St. Clair
The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs won at home Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Four Rivers Conference play in a home game against New Haven. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Washington at Union
Union scored a 7-2 victory Wednesday, Oct. 5, defeating Washington at Stierberger Stadium, 7-2. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
IN THIS ARTICLE
edglentoday.com
Tigers Beat CBC In Hard-Fought Game In Regular Season Finale
ST. LOUIS – The Edwardsville Tigers finished their regular season with a 13-5-2 record after crossing the river to take on the Catholic Brothers College High School Cadets by a score of 1-0 Saturday afternoon. This game between Edwardsville and CBC has been on their schedules for a while...
Washington Missourian
Girls Golf — Washington vs. Borgia
Washington defeated Borgia in girls golf action Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Franklin County Country Club. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
advantagenews.com
Vintage Base Ball coming to Edwardsville
The Madison County Historical Society is hosting a vintage “base ball” game in Edwardsville on Saturday, October 15. Held at the Winston Brown Recreation Complex (Hoppe Field) on Schiller Avenue in Edwardsville, this will offer a glimpse back in time to how the game was played in 1860.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
Rosati-Kain hopes to stay open as a private school after Archdiocese announces its closure
Rosati-Kain is making plans to stay open, despite the Archdiocese saying the all-girls Catholic high school in the Central West End is slated to close as part of the Archdiocese’s reduction plan.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Comments / 0