ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iHeartRadio

What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?

The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Guitar World Magazine

Watch 10-year-old bass wunderkind Ellen Alaverdyan jam with guitar hero Steve Vai at the House of Blues

Vai also invited guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh onstage at the Vegas show of his 2022 Inviolate tour. Despite having only picked up the bass in April 2020, Ellen Alaverdyan is continuing her ascent to bass guitar stardom largely thanks to the success of her YouTube (opens in new tab) channel (Ellen currently has more than 100,000 subscribers). But it’s not all about stats on social media; earlier this year Ellen was invited to meet guitar legend Steve Vai at his Concord Hut studios, and then, finally, to jam with Vai himself at the House of Blues Las Vegas.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction, CO
Entertainment
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Sammy Hagar Isn’t Playing Guitar on His New Album

Sammy Hagar has significant chops as a guitar player. After all, this is the guy who wasn't afraid to square off against Eddie Van Halen. As sessions began for Crazy Times, however, producer Dave Cobb encouraged Hagar to focus on one role: “You don’t need to play guitar. You’re the fuckin’ singer," he told the former Van Halen frontman. "I want you to concentrate.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘We carried pistols to defend ourselves’: the Four Tops and the Temptations on six decades of soul

Duke Fakir, the last surviving founding member of the Four Tops, is reminiscing on the halcyon days of Detroit’s seminal soul music label as it made its mark on the 1960s. “Motown really did feel like a big family back then,” he says. “We all hung out, partied, played golf, held BBQs, appeared on one another’s records. Those were amazing times.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Frank Zappa
Person
Zakk Wylde
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Les Claypool
Whiskey Riff

Meet Billy Strings… The “Future Of Bluegrass”

The press around Billy Strings is not slowing down. With his recent announcement of his album, Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings has had some great time in the press. Most recently, an interview for CBS Sunday Morning. Conor Knighton sat down to talk to Strings more about his childhood, growing up in...
MUSIC
99.9 KEKB

Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]

After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Band#Supergroup#Living Musicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy