Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
What Was Behind Randy Rhoads' Rivalry With Eddie Van Halen?
The Los Angeles rock scene was famously competitive in the late-'70s and early-'80s, especially among young guitarists eager to impress with their chops. Eddie Van Halen famously soloed with his back to the audience to keep other guitarists from pilfering his techniques and making them famous before he got the chance.
Watch 10-year-old bass wunderkind Ellen Alaverdyan jam with guitar hero Steve Vai at the House of Blues
Vai also invited guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh onstage at the Vegas show of his 2022 Inviolate tour. Despite having only picked up the bass in April 2020, Ellen Alaverdyan is continuing her ascent to bass guitar stardom largely thanks to the success of her YouTube (opens in new tab) channel (Ellen currently has more than 100,000 subscribers). But it’s not all about stats on social media; earlier this year Ellen was invited to meet guitar legend Steve Vai at his Concord Hut studios, and then, finally, to jam with Vai himself at the House of Blues Las Vegas.
45 Years Ago: ‘Let There Be Rock Song’ Gives AC/DC a Chance to Preach
AC/DC and church are not often mentioned or even thought of in the same breath. But the Australian group took to the pulpit with 1977's "Let There Be Rock," the proselytizing title track of their third album and first international release. The 6:10-long tune is a hard-rock sermon, with singer...
Why Sammy Hagar Isn’t Playing Guitar on His New Album
Sammy Hagar has significant chops as a guitar player. After all, this is the guy who wasn't afraid to square off against Eddie Van Halen. As sessions began for Crazy Times, however, producer Dave Cobb encouraged Hagar to focus on one role: “You don’t need to play guitar. You’re the fuckin’ singer," he told the former Van Halen frontman. "I want you to concentrate.”
‘We carried pistols to defend ourselves’: the Four Tops and the Temptations on six decades of soul
Duke Fakir, the last surviving founding member of the Four Tops, is reminiscing on the halcyon days of Detroit’s seminal soul music label as it made its mark on the 1960s. “Motown really did feel like a big family back then,” he says. “We all hung out, partied, played golf, held BBQs, appeared on one another’s records. Those were amazing times.”
Eddie Van Halen: January 26, 1955 - October 6, 2020
A personal look back at the music, life and times of the late, great guitar hero, Eddie Van Halen, the irreplaceable "Mozart of the guitar"
Watch the moment Metallica swapped instruments on stage and Lars Ulrich showed he'd actually make an awesome frontman
Honestly we wouldn't be mad watching this version of Metallica
Lamb of God perform with three guitarists for the first time ever: “We're going full Lynyrd Skynyrd!”
Vio-lence and former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel joined the Virginia metal titans at last weekend's Aftershock Festival for a brutal rendition of Redneck to close their set. Phil Demmel – Vio-lence and former Machine Head guitarist – joined Lamb of God onstage during their Friday set at Aftershock Festival,...
The story behind the all-time classic The Zombies recorded as an afterthought
The Zombies were a band of teenagers from Hertfordshire who hit the big time with She's Not There, a ballad of emotional detachment, and a peak they'd never scale again
Meet Billy Strings… The “Future Of Bluegrass”
The press around Billy Strings is not slowing down. With his recent announcement of his album, Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings has had some great time in the press. Most recently, an interview for CBS Sunday Morning. Conor Knighton sat down to talk to Strings more about his childhood, growing up in...
Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]
After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.
Yes, Dave Mustaine and David Ellefson are still talking smack about each other
Dave Mustaine denies David Ellefson was a “founding member” of Megadeth, while Ellefson responds: “If you don’t have my back, fuck it”
Lamb Of God's Laid To Rest played on the saxophone goes surprisingly hard, and here's the proof
Saxl Rose's cover of Lamb Of God's Laid To Rest packs a party and a punch
Queensryche's new album finds them trudging where they once soared
Art-metal veterans Queensryche dial it in on album number 16, Digital Noise Alliance
I Tried Making A Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco In It) Because Of Emma D'Arcy, And I Gotta Say, It Is "Stunning"
Negroni. Sbagliato. With prosecco in it. (Oooh, stunning!)
Slayer’s ‘Reign in Blood': 10 Facts Only Superfans Would Know
With two albums out by 1985, Slayer knew they had to make a serious impact in order to be taken seriously as one of the giants. Though many of the musicians will deny it, there was an unspoken competition between the thrash metal groups of that time over who could play the fastest, most aggressive music.
Machine Head's Robb Flynn: “When we were first starting out, I used to say, ‘I want us to be the Grateful Dead of metal’”
Flynn discusses the making of Machine Head's epic new album, Of Kingdom and Crown, the magic of the Roland Cube, and why Wacław “Vogg” Kiełtyka is the perfect foil on guitar. It’s a good thing Machine Head founder Robb Flynn has the gift of the gab....
