Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
Psychology student deep cleans homes for people in unlivable situations to help their mental health
Have you ever noticed a very palpable shift in your mood after a long-overdue home cleaning or decluttering session? That's because there is a direct correlation between mental health and neat and tidy living spaces. No one knows this better than Brogan Ingram, a psychology student who has been offering free home deep cleaning services to people in unlivable conditions so as to help them feel better and get their lives back on track. Ingram—who goes by @nottheworstcleaner on TikTok—has gained more than 4.2 million followers on the platform since she started the account two years ago, sharing how she salvages uninhabitable living conditions and otherwise toxic environments and turns them back into homes fit for families.
Mother divides opinion by admitting she finds friendships more stress than they're worth - with some agreeing they don't socialise because it's too much effort
A woman has sparked a debate online after claiming she finds her friendships 'stressful' and admitting she'd sometimes rather be alone. The mother, from the UK, took to parenting forum Mumsnet to ask other people if they found it difficult to maintain friendships. Many agreed with the mum saying friends...
Mental health experts on the one thing they wish everyone knew
Taking care of our wellbeing is a lifelong endeavour – for both our bodies and our minds – and it won’t look the same for everyone.But if mental health professionals could share just one nugget of wisdom with us all, what would it be?Saying no does not make you selfish“For some of us, saying no can be really hard. It might fill us with feelings of guilt, or even thoughts about being selfish. But the reality is, there’s nothing selfish about saying no,” says Gemma Campbell, counsellor and clinical content specialist at Kooth (work.kooth.com).“Someone who is able to say no...
outsidetheboxmom.com
How a Truck Accident Can Change Your Life. Learn How to Overcome
Being in a truck accident can be a very stressful, upsetting, and damaging experience that can have far-reaching effects on your life. Tens of thousands of truck accidents occur every year. In 2019, there were 7,000 more truck collisions than in 2018. Not surprisingly, it is also predicted that 107,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liz Weston: How to cultivate a happier retirement
Researchers have identified several factors besides money that contribute to a happier retirement, including good health, strong relationships and a sense of purpose. But setbacks are inevitable, in life and in retirement. Not everyone enjoys good health — and no one enjoys it forever. Loved ones die or move away. The pursuits you thought would give your life meaning may not, or may not be possible: Think of all the activities and plans canceled because of the pandemic.Yet many retirees continue to be happy despite difficulties, and research indicates that their psychological attitudes help determine how well they cope with...
boldsky.com
Expert Article: How To Reprogramme Your Subconscious Mind For Entrepreneurial Success While You Sleep
"It all starts with the mindset" - You must have heard this quote from many successful entrepreneurs conveying their stellar entrepreneurial journey. After all, it takes a "winning" mindset to keep going despite the everyday rejections, challenges, and pitfalls of entrepreneurial success and freedom. Sometimes, temporary defeats may look like...
MedicalXpress
Parenting practices in teen years set the stage for closeness, warmth later on
High-quality parenting practices in adolescence lay the foundation for close parent-child relationships when the children become young adults, according to new research from Penn State. The study is one of the first to examine how changes in parental involvement, parental warmth, and effective discipline during adolescence predict the quality of...
NIH Director's Blog
Social Isolation and Loneliness Outreach Toolkit
Social isolation and loneliness can be harmful to the physical, mental, cognitive, and emotional health of older adults. NIA developed an outreach toolkit to help reduce social isolation and loneliness. Share these materials and resources with older adults, caregivers, and health care providers. Animated Graphics (GIFs) Download and share these...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Bruja's Guide to Cord Cutting and Spiritually Cleansing From Exes
When we are intimately involved with another person, our auras intertwine and energy is exchanged. Some may describe this as having chemistry, and that's because our bodies experience a chemical reaction in response to that other person, whether we're with them physically, texting or talking to them on the phone, or even when we're thinking about them. This chemistry can exist without a romantic connection, but often it's associated with physical intimacy of a romantic nature. The energetic connections that are formed during intimacy can still exist way past the physical relationship. So, even if you ended a relationship six months or six years ago, the energetic connections between you and that other person may still be strong and can impact your future relationships in both positive and negative ways. If it's the latter, then a cord-cutting ritual may just be the thing you need to do to truly end the physical, emotional, and energetic ties to your ex.
booktrib.com
Learn to Take Control of Your Brain and “Override” Sabotaging Behaviors
If you’ve ever caught yourself “self-sabotaging” — binging on TV when there’s work to do, overeating when you’re already full, getting angry over something that doesn’t really matter — here’s a possible solution that readers can put into practice almost immediately.
Comments / 0