When we are intimately involved with another person, our auras intertwine and energy is exchanged. Some may describe this as having chemistry, and that's because our bodies experience a chemical reaction in response to that other person, whether we're with them physically, texting or talking to them on the phone, or even when we're thinking about them. This chemistry can exist without a romantic connection, but often it's associated with physical intimacy of a romantic nature. The energetic connections that are formed during intimacy can still exist way past the physical relationship. So, even if you ended a relationship six months or six years ago, the energetic connections between you and that other person may still be strong and can impact your future relationships in both positive and negative ways. If it's the latter, then a cord-cutting ritual may just be the thing you need to do to truly end the physical, emotional, and energetic ties to your ex.

