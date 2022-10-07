Read full article on original website
Related
Composting has some benefit to the environment, if done right. Here's how
When people compost, the last thing they want to do is harm the environment. If they forget to add an important ingredient to their mixture, it may create harmful methane gas that contributes to global warming.
Desert farming: learning how to grow crops in a severe climate
Qatar’s harsh environment, reliance on imports and blockades by land, air and sea have seen its people look toward new technologies, in order to achieve better food security. Through expansion in vegetables grown using hydroponics, local production has increased from 66,000 tonnes to more than 103,000 tonnes last year...
agupdate.com
Plan proposed for regulating engineered crops
Molecular biologists are calling for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered crops. Current approaches for triggering safety testing vary widely among countries and generally lack scientific merit, the scientists stated in an article in Science. Advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering, they said.
natureworldnews.com
Biology Researchers Argue for Reconsidering the Benefits of Invasive Species
Over the last half-century, public awareness of non-native - frequently referred to as "invasive" - species has grown to the point that anybody with a green conscience is aware of them and their harmful repercussions. Non-native species aren't the boogie man. The advantages of non-native species are less well known,...
Comments / 0