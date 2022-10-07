ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
agupdate.com

Plan proposed for regulating engineered crops

Molecular biologists are calling for a new approach to regulating genetically engineered crops. Current approaches for triggering safety testing vary widely among countries and generally lack scientific merit, the scientists stated in an article in Science. Advances in crop breeding have blurred the lines between conventional breeding and genetic engineering, they said.
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Biology Researchers Argue for Reconsidering the Benefits of Invasive Species

Over the last half-century, public awareness of non-native - frequently referred to as "invasive" - species has grown to the point that anybody with a green conscience is aware of them and their harmful repercussions. Non-native species aren't the boogie man. The advantages of non-native species are less well known,...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy