birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Pasadena, CA

If you’ve recently made a move to Pasadena, California, you might be looking for an easy way to get to know the area. Leaving behind all of your favorite spots to eat and places to hang out can put a damper on something as exciting as moving to a new location.
PASADENA, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

One of LA’s Best New Dinner Series Takes Place at a Farm in Long Beach

Long Beach’s Heritage Farm celebrates its recent opening with an ongoing dinner series in collaboration with acclaimed local chefs. A charming urban farm and event space, Heritage Farm is owned by Chef Philip Pretty and his sister Lauren. The duo also owns Heritage, the acclaimed zero-waste, fine-dining restaurant. Heritage is one of only five Long Beach eateries to be awarded Michelin Plate status in 2022.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach artist debuts 60-foot sculpture at Irvine’s Skyloft Apartments

Jorg Dubin’s “Mercury Falling” public sculpture spills from rooftop to ground. After five years in the making, Laguna Beach artist Jorg Dubin recently completed a dramatic, 60-foot public sculpture installed outside Irvine’s Skyloft apartments. Aptly named “Mercury Falling,” the project hopes to share an environmental message about climate change.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Downey couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

Luis and Ana got married on Sept. 28. 1957 in the small town of Santa Ana, Ecuador. Every time Luis shares their wedding details, he shows such happiness. He was able to give his bride a wedding that was unusual in their hometown. He worked very hard to save $6,000 sucres. Besides the wedding gown, he bought her a whole wardrobe, which he had delivered to her before the wedding.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

$93 million Orange County Museum of Art officially opens this weekend

The brand new state-of-the-art Orange County Museum of Art held a ribbon-cutting on Friday ahead of its official grand opening this weekend. Years in the making, the striking $93 million structure boasts 53,000 square feet and is nestled on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. A 24-hour public […]
COSTA MESA, CA
lafamilytravel.com

9 Most Haunted Hotels In California For Brave Families!

October has arrived, and things are about to get spooky. While many California families will be busy picking out Halloween costumes, carving pumpkins, and decorating their homes with crawling spiders and creepy skeletons, there are some folks who prefer to dial up the scare factor and be truly terrified this time of year. If you and your family members are the brave souls looking for a creepy and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season, now is the perfect time for an eerie weekend getaway. And what better place to stay for a scary stay than a haunted hotel? Luckily California is the prime location for frightening haunts, so you won’t have to travel far to find one. Below is a list of some of the most haunted hotels throughout the golden state. Can’t make the trip in October? Don’t worry, these hotels are haunted all year round.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove

Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
Popculture

Actor Accused of Theft, Caught on Camera

A San Diego comic book store is accusing actor Ray Duffer of stealing comics under the watchful eye of their security cameras. Southern California Comics shared security camera footage with TMZ, allegedly showing Duffer stuffing comics under his shirt. A Los Angeles comics store owner told TMZ Duffer allegedly tried the same stunt there but he was stopped before he could leave with the comics under his shirt.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Let's Eat LA

Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now

There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
South Pasadena News

Student Assaulted On Way to School in South Pasadena

A student on the way to school was reported to have been assaulted and injured this morning while walking on Oak Street near Marengo. A swift police response ensued following the reported attack and the South Pasadena Fire Department paramedics treated the student at the scene while distraught family members looked on.
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
lagunabeachindy.com

Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach

Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
CBS LA

Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States

If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money. 
IRVINE, CA

