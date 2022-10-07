ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The Crawfish Boxes

Your must-read Justin Verlander guide before the ALDS opener

It’s a fact: Justin Verlander is going to be the Astros’ starter to kick off the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. After not pitching in the postseason since the 2019 World Series, the Cy Young award frontrunner has his first big challenge days after completing a regular season for the ages at the age of 39.
Larry Brown Sports

Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres

Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
SAN DIEGO, CA

