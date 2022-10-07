Read full article on original website
Sports World Reacts to Umpire’s Bizarre Ear Check of Padres Pitcher
With Joe Musgrove dealing for the Padres, Mets manager Buck Showalter asked umpires to check the pitcher for foreign substances behind his ear.
The Crawfish Boxes
Your must-read Justin Verlander guide before the ALDS opener
It’s a fact: Justin Verlander is going to be the Astros’ starter to kick off the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. After not pitching in the postseason since the 2019 World Series, the Cy Young award frontrunner has his first big challenge days after completing a regular season for the ages at the age of 39.
Padres pregame: Old friends become foes; Grisham in center
Former teammates Juan Soto, Max Scherzer facing off in NLDS; Padres starting Trent Grisham in center; Starling Marte in Mets lineup
Dodgers News: Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman Linked to All-Time Yankees Greats
Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman continue to lead the Dodgers in big ways
Max Scherzer achieves unwanted first in awful Wild Card start against Padres
Max Scherzer uncharacteristically got knocked around like a rag doll during his 2022 playoff debut on Friday. The New York Mets righty had a brutal outing against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of their best-of-three Wild Card series. Drawing the start at home, Scherzer allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and did not even make it out of the fifth inning. Padres sluggers Josh Bell, Trent Grisham, Jurickson Profar, and Manny Machado all managed to take Scherzer deep. Scherzer exited after 4.2 innings pitched down 7-0.
Nick Sirianni and his sons enjoyed watching Phillies sweep Cardinals
The Phillies swept the Cardinals in their Wild Card series, thanks largely to a six-run ninth inning in Game 1. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” he and his sons have greatly enjoyed following the Phillies’ run.
NBC San Diego
Walk This Way to Game 3 … Mets Beat Padres to Take NL Wild Card Series to its Limit
Blake Snell is usually really good in the post-season. On Saturday night he was anything but good. Of course, neither was anyone else on the Padres pitching staff (with the exception of Steven Wilson) and now we have a winner-take-all situation on Sunday. The Mets beat the Padres 7-2 in...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Padres Pitcher Joe Musgrove Checked for Foreign Substance as Team Bounces Mets From Playoffs
San Diego Padres pitcher trended on Twitter for a glossy ear. Baseball fans worldwide wondered what substance was on his ear; apparently, officials did too, as umpires visited the mound to check his ear. Mets manager Buck Showalter requested a substance check for the $100 million pitcher in the sixth...
