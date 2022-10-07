The real world can be a pretty harsh place, this is why audiences escape to the movies. When times are tough, there's nothing positive on the news, and everything is getting you down, it's nice to throw something on that will take you away to another land. Strangely enough, horror movies can even be escapist fun. Yeah, you might not want to throw on something like Hereditary to have a good time, but horror movies with the right atmosphere can be a blast, especially slashers. Typically, slasher films have a bit of a campy tone and revolve around dimwitted teenagers. Half the time, these movies are really just hangout movies until something creepy actually starts happening. The campy hangout slasher movie completely inhabited by moronic teenagers is especially fulfilled in 1981's The Burning, directed by Tony Maylam and released dead in the middle of this genre's craze. It's a pretty solid means of escapist slasher camp (literally)... well, it is escapist, right? Classic villains like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger, these guys are all just in the movies, right? Wrong. In Maylam's summer camp creep-fest, Cropsey is our killer, and not only is he one of the great villains in this genre, his filmic origins are based in urban legend. That's right, a supposed real life boogeyman based right out of the state of New York, one who may have gone on to be discovered and arrested in the year 1988.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO