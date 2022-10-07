Read full article on original website
Related
Terrifier, I Barely Knew ‘Er- Unrated Demon Ghost Clown Movie Showing 3 Nights Only at Studio City Mesa
The year was 2011. An up-and-coming writer/director named Damien Leone had been a fan of horror movies his entire life. He grew up dreaming of creating a horror film of his own. But, after growing up with the likes of Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Vorhees, Leon knew that the easiest way to make a successful horror movie was to create a terrifying villain.
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 Smartest Black Characters In Horror Films
Just in time to kick off Halloween season, we highlighted 10 Black horror film characters that made it to the end by using their brains.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
CNET
'Werewolf by Night' Review: Marvel Monster Mash Is a Classic Horror Scream
Gasp in horror! Recoil in fright! Steel yourself for thoroughly retro chills and thrills, as you Marvel at the bite-size delight they call... Werewolf by Night!. Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel adventure -- streaming now on Disney Plus -- but it's a little bit different. It's black and white, it's only an hour long, and it tells a monster-mashing supernatural standalone story with no obvious connection to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Netflix horror series just broke world record for most jump scares in single episode
A new Netflix horror series has more jump scares in a single episode than any other TV show - despite its creator previously being vocal about hating them. With Halloween just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get your teeth into a spooky new show and Netflix has got your back.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Halloween Ends: ‘Laurie Strode is a feminist hero’
She is the hardy perennial of all-American horror, its blood-drenched prom queen, the so-called “final girl”. In the closing minutes of 1978’s Halloween, teenage Laurie Strode is stabbed in the arm and flipped over the stairs. She’s attacked in the closet and brutalised on the landing. Laurie gets out alive – that’s Halloween’s happy ending. So far as the film is concerned, her story wraps up there.
Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids
Though Hocus Pocus 2 is rated PG, there are some scenes that could be deemed too scary for young kids Hocus Pocus 2 is giving '90s kids all the nostalgia, but is the movie actually suitable for kids? Set almost 30 years after the original 1993 film, the sequel follows the infamous Sanderson sisters as they are magically revived by a Black Flame Candle. Though the film is rated PG, it does feature some content that could prove to be too mature for young audiences, including a few instances...
msn.com
Horror films based on true stories
Slide 1 of 25: When you watch horror movies, you probably have some idea of what to expect: from paranormal activity to serial killers, anything is possible when it comes to sending shivers down our spines. But what makes a scary movie even scarier? The fact that it's based on real events!Yes, some famous horror films, including 'The Exorcist' (1973), 'Annabelle' (2014), or 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), are indeed based on true stories.Ready to discover the real stories behind these movies? Then click on!You may also like: What's new on Netflix UK in April.
A woman was filmed pushing Chewbacca at Disney World to scare the character while he interacted with children
A TikTok video from late September shows Chewbacca and Rey chatting with kids at Disney World — until an adult pushes one of the characters.
A.V. Club
Justin Long to lend some cheerful horror cred to Disney Plus' Goosebumps show
Justin Long, fresh off appearing in two high-profile horror movies in recent months—Neil LaBute’s House Of Darkness and Zach Cregger’s Barbarian—has just added a slightly less horrifying breed of horror to his resumé: Goosebumps. Specifically, Variety reports today that Long has signed on to co-star...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
Collider
'The Burning,' Cropsey, and the Urban Legend That Inspired a Murder
The real world can be a pretty harsh place, this is why audiences escape to the movies. When times are tough, there's nothing positive on the news, and everything is getting you down, it's nice to throw something on that will take you away to another land. Strangely enough, horror movies can even be escapist fun. Yeah, you might not want to throw on something like Hereditary to have a good time, but horror movies with the right atmosphere can be a blast, especially slashers. Typically, slasher films have a bit of a campy tone and revolve around dimwitted teenagers. Half the time, these movies are really just hangout movies until something creepy actually starts happening. The campy hangout slasher movie completely inhabited by moronic teenagers is especially fulfilled in 1981's The Burning, directed by Tony Maylam and released dead in the middle of this genre's craze. It's a pretty solid means of escapist slasher camp (literally)... well, it is escapist, right? Classic villains like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger, these guys are all just in the movies, right? Wrong. In Maylam's summer camp creep-fest, Cropsey is our killer, and not only is he one of the great villains in this genre, his filmic origins are based in urban legend. That's right, a supposed real life boogeyman based right out of the state of New York, one who may have gone on to be discovered and arrested in the year 1988.
Ahead Of Hulu's Hellraiser Debut, The Original Pinhead Actor Is Gushing About The Character's New Design
Original Pinhead actor Doug Bradley is speaking out about the Hellraiser reboot Pinhead redesign.
thedigitalfix.com
You can now watch Michael Myers dance to an iconic Lady Gaga track
Who are the most terrifying, recognisable villains in horror movie history? Freddy Krueger, The Babadook, the Xenomorph, Dracula, and plenty of others are all up there. But, it’s perhaps Michael Myers, with his blue overalls and flayed William Shatner mask who is the most creepy of all. The character...
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
EW.com
The Hellraiser movies, ranked
Hellraiser, the supernatural body horror picture upon which genre author Clive Barker made his feature directorial debut and burst onto the scene, premiered just over 35 years ago at the Prince Charles Cinema in London. The film introduced audiences to the alluring, wholly unique villain Pinhead (played by Doug Bradley in the first eight installments), who would soon take his place as one of the most iconic horror characters of all time, and his gang of Cenobites, a crew of sadomasochistic, otherworldly beings who discern not between pleasure and pain.
Comments / 0