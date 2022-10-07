Read full article on original website
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
Vista, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Valley Roadrunner
Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl
Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
Mission Hills High School principal placed on leave, but why?
Mission Hills High School Principal Cliff Mitchell was placed on a paid leave of absence on Sept. 30 after a concern was raised the day before, according to the San Marcos Unified School District.
northcountydailystar.com
San Marcos Harvest Fest this Sunday
The 30th annual San Marcos Harvest Fest returns on Sunday, October 9th, from 9am-5pm. This lively community event will feature over 200 local businesses along with area artisans and crafters offering up great shopping! Guests will also enjoy a Wine, Rhythm & Brews Garden, delicious food, kids zone, and live entertainment on two stages.
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
presidiosentinel.com
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
presidiosentinel.com
Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County
Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
Pumpkin patches to visit around San Diego County
Here is a list of some of the pumpkin patches around San Diego County to get you in the Fall spirit.
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
San Diego Channel
Motorcyclist hospitalized after head-on collision with truck on SR-94
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A motorcycle rider was hospitalized Sunday after colliding with a pickup truck on State Route 94 near Oak Lakes Road in East County, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. Sunday when the motorcyclist passed over the yellow line and struck...
presidiosentinel.com
San Diego’s Newest Outdoor Drinking Venue, The Gärten, Opens October 8
Arriving just in time for San Diego’s ideal fall weather, new outdoor drinking destination The Gärten will open at 5322 Banks Street in Bay Park on Saturday, October 8 and invites San Diegans to experience its weekend-long grand opening celebration including live music, new drinks and eats, and the public debut of the spacious multi-vendor concept.
Man Suffers Major Injuries When Struck While Walking Along State Route 163
A pedestrian suffered major injuries Friday when a Toyota struck him as he walked in the lanes of state Route 163 near University Avenue. At approximately 2:13 p.m., the silver Toyota sedan, driven by a male, 65, from Chula Vista,. hit the pedestrian as he walked on SR-163 southbound from...
NBC San Diego
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub
Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
Family searching for missing U.S. Marine last seen in Point Loma
SAN DIEGO — The family of a missing veteran is asking for help locating her. Robyn Austin was last seen in the Point Loma area. The former marine suffers from mental illness and could be living on the streets. Austin, 32, served as a U.S. Marine at Camp Pendleton...
delmartimes.net
Halloween festivities in North County: haunted houses, ghost town, pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating
Halloween festivities from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating are planned throughout North County — and the Scream Zone is back at the Del Mar Fairgrounds (aka “Scaregounds”). Here is a guide:. BONSALL. Bearcat BOO! Halloween Tours: Meet spooky and...
Showers, Thunderstorms Predicted in Parts of County Through Wednesday
Low pressure centered over Sonora, Mexico, was forecast to continue a moist and unstable easterly flow over Southern California Sunday, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to develop over San Diego County mountains westward into the valleys, the National Weather Service said. Another upper-level low was predicted to drop...
