Read full article on original website
Related
santabarbaraca.gov
City Accepting Proposals for Community Development Block Grant and Human Service Programs
The City of Santa Barbara will be soliciting proposals from eligible applicants for its fiscal year 2023-24 Human Services and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Programs. Two mandatory application workshops will be held on November 8 at the David Gebhard Room, 630 Garden Street. Learn more about how to get...
santabarbaraca.gov
CONSTRUCTION NOTICE - Wastewater Main Rehabilitation FY22 Project
The City is rehabilitating aging sewer pipe infrastructure throughout the City. The week of October 10th contractors will work from street manholes using trenchless methods to line sewer mains on La Marina Drive, West Islay Street, Laguna Street, and West De La Guerra Street. Any odors generated are safe and non-toxic.
santabarbaraca.gov
VIP Program Seeks Applicants
The Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is accepting applications for interested community members wanting to volunteer their time. Our current VIPs have different professional experiences, strong character, and a dedication to public service. Learn how to get involved here.
santabarbaraca.gov
Realignment of Modoc Road Multiuse Path
Beginning on October 17, the City will begin realigning the roadway in preparation of the construction of the multiuse path south of Modoc Road connecting the City’s portion to Santa Barbara County’s Multiuse Path. This realigning project may cause traffic delays daily between Calle De Los Amigos and Via Senda from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. October 17-21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
santabarbaraca.gov
Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15
Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
santabarbaraca.gov
Fire Prevention Week: Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape
The City of Santa Barbara Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) - to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape," works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
santabarbaraca.gov
Trunk-or-Treat Returns October 28
Join Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation, SBPAL, and the Santa Barbara Youth Council for our free Trunk-or-Treat event! Families are invited to wear costumes, collect candy, and vote for their favorite decorated trunk. Local businesses and organizations looking to participate in this year’s event must submit their vendor registration form by 5 p.m. on Monday, October 17. Find more details at SBPAL.org/Trunk-Or-Treat.
Comments / 0