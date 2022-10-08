Congratulations to the Letcher County Central football Cougars on a dominating 59-18 District and homecoming win over Clay County Friday night at Cougar Field!. The Cougars are now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Cougars will have this Friday off with an open date. They will next play...

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO