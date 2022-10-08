Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
1039thebulldog.com
LCC Lady Cougar soccer season ends in region semifinals loss
The girls 14th Region soccer tournament got underway at LCC’s Cougar Field last night. In semifinal Game one last night it was Powell County over Perry County Central 4-1 and in semifinal Game two Estill County got by Letcher County Central 1-0. That loss ends the season for the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional
MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
2022 boys soccer postseason seeds, matchups for Toledo-area teams
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has released boys soccer postseason seeds and brackets for the upcoming state tournament. Here are schedules for districts including Toledo-area teams. DIVISION I AT SYLVANIA Oct. 18■ No. 18 Sandusky at No. 1 Anthony Wayne, 5 p.m.
1039thebulldog.com
Cougars blast Clay County on homecoming
Congratulations to the Letcher County Central football Cougars on a dominating 59-18 District and homecoming win over Clay County Friday night at Cougar Field!. The Cougars are now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Cougars will have this Friday off with an open date. They will next play...
Prep Sports Notebook: Ryle cross country runners win both races at conference championship meet
Ryle cross country runners Allison Kopser and Tiger Bartlett were the top finishers in the girls and boys races at the Northern Kentucky Athlete Conference Championships on Saturday at Idlewild Park in Burlington. Kopser finished the girls race in 18 minutes, 57 seconds and Bartlett’s winning time in the boys...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
