Football

KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
WBOY 12 News

Week 7 High School Football Scores in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – It’s Friday, which means it’s football night in north central West Virginia! Scores will be updated in this story throughout the night. Bridgeport at Preston FINAL: 55-13 Bridgeport East Fairmont at Philip Barbour FINAL: 35-34 East Fairmont in OT RCB at Lincoln FINAL: 31-20 Lincoln Fairmont Senior at Morgantown FINAL: 14-0 […]
1039thebulldog.com

LCC Lady Cougar soccer season ends in region semifinals loss

The girls 14th Region soccer tournament got underway at LCC’s Cougar Field last night. In semifinal Game one last night it was Powell County over Perry County Central 4-1 and in semifinal Game two Estill County got by Letcher County Central 1-0. That loss ends the season for the...
Murray Ledger & Times

Lady Tigers get ‘a tomorrow’ Monday in regional

MURRAY — After a 4-0 loss to Marshall County Thursday in the championship match of the 2nd District Girls Soccer Tournament at Graves County, disappointment was etched on the faces of the Murray High players.
1039thebulldog.com

Cougars blast Clay County on homecoming

Congratulations to the Letcher County Central football Cougars on a dominating 59-18 District and homecoming win over Clay County Friday night at Cougar Field!. The Cougars are now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the district. The Cougars will have this Friday off with an open date. They will next play...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

