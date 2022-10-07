Read full article on original website
OGT Launches New Panel and Workflow Solutions
OGT has launched the SureSeq Myeloid Plus panel and OGT Universal NGS Complete Workflow. OGT, a Sysmex Group company and supplier of clinical and diagnostic genomic solutions, announced the launch of the SureSeq Myeloid Plus panel and OGT Universal Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Complete Workflow on Oct. 5, 2022. The SureSeq is designed to detect aberration in genes implicated in various myeloid disorders, while the workflow is designed to significantly reduce hands-on-time when working with hematology, inherited, and rare disease panels.
Cytiva Acquires CEVEC, Boosts Cell Line Development Capabilities
Cytiva’s acquisition of CEVEC Pharmaceuticals strengthens the company’s cell line development and biomanufacturing capabilities. Cytiva has acquired CEVEC Pharmaceuticals, a Germany-based provider of high-performance cell line development and viral vector manufacturing technologies, in a move that strengthens Cytiva's capabilities to offer biomanufacturing solutions. With this acquisition, Cytiva gains...
