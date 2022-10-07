OGT has launched the SureSeq Myeloid Plus panel and OGT Universal NGS Complete Workflow. OGT, a Sysmex Group company and supplier of clinical and diagnostic genomic solutions, announced the launch of the SureSeq Myeloid Plus panel and OGT Universal Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Complete Workflow on Oct. 5, 2022. The SureSeq is designed to detect aberration in genes implicated in various myeloid disorders, while the workflow is designed to significantly reduce hands-on-time when working with hematology, inherited, and rare disease panels.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO