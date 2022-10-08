Read full article on original website
Regulators consider vTPA programs to better focus resources
Using food safety findings from industry and third parties could help regulators better target resources, but there are issues to overcome on both sides, according to experts. Speakers discussed the use of voluntary third-party assurance (vTPA) programs at the Vienna Food Safety Forum, organized by UNIDO, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment of Australia and the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF). These programs can be used by authorities to inform risk profiling of businesses and target resources within national food control systems.
FDA asks experts to study safety of seafood for infants and children
This week the FDA announced it will initiate a study on the role of seafood in child safety, growth and development. The Food and Drug Administration has enlisted the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to do the independent study. In addition, the FDA is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the study.
FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Copper: Ready for an American revival?
I had the good fortune to attend and participate in the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) Copper Roundtable discussion held in Chicago in September. Chris Greenfield, vice president at Ohio-based Federal Metals, moderated the session, which also included Tim Strelitz, president of California Metal–X, and Edward Meir, president of Connecticut-based Commodity Research Group. I won’t give any secrets away because I know some people (Tim) are sensitive about their age, but I suspect there was almost 175 years of industry experience and knowledge in that panel.
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Biden issues new rules to cut off microchip supply to China
Two new rules from the Commerce Department will strengthen controls on American firms exporting microchips and the equipment used to make them, while upping the pressure on allies to follow suit.
FMC proposes tighter container billing standards
Ocean carriers and marine terminals would be subject to stricter — and potentially costlier — billing requirements when they charge shippers for late containers under a proposal by the Federal Maritime Commission. The FMC’s 58-page proposed rule on demurrage and detention billing requirements, scheduled to be posted in...
Biden signs executive order to protect personal data transfers between the US and EU
Months after reaching a deal, the White House has taken official steps to protect data transfers between the US and European Union. President Biden has signed an executive order directing the government's efforts to implement the EU-US Data Privacy Framework. The approach mainly requires that intelligence agencies "take into consideration" privacy and civil liberties before seeking data, and only conduct surveillance when there's a clearly defined need to address national security concerns.
iQmetrix to Offer a Host of Insights and Expertise at the 2022 Telecom Industry Address
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- These are uncertain times for retailers of all stripes, and telecom retailers are no exception. With a potential recession looming, the holidays approaching, regulations becoming ever more complex, and the workforce shrinking, telecom retailers need guidance and tools to help them not just survive but thrive. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005122/en/ iQmetrix, North America’s leading provider of telecom retail management solutions, will be hosting the 2022 Telecom Industry Address on Wednesday, October 19 at 11am ET. Image: iQmetrix
Transforming chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) submissions
Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) is an essential part of any pharmaceutical product application to the FDA or other regulatory authority and is critical to achieving a successful registration filing. A CMC dossier is intricate, and creating it takes considerable work. The information included defines the manufacturing process as well...
Executives weigh in on FDA shift to traditional regulatory path for COVID-19 tests
The timing may be right for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gradually move away from the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process it had introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, according to some industry observers. The agency now wants many firms that are looking for permission to...
U.S. aims to cripple China’s ability to make advanced chips with broadest export crackdown in years
The U.S. will stop companies from exporting advanced chips made using U.S. equipment to China. The Biden administration expanded its export curbs to Chinese semiconductor companies on Friday, as part of its drive to stop China from developing advanced computer chips. Shares in Chinese chip manufacturers, like Semiconductor Manufacturing International...
Voters want more protection from harmful chemicals: poll
Not only do the 1,200 respondents to the survey overwhelmingly want assurances that consumer products are free from harmful chemicals, but they are also willing to pay more for the privilege.
Regenerative Rising Announces New Executive Director, Nisha Mary Poulose
LONGMONT, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005994/en/ Regenerative Rising, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, announced the appointment of Nisha Mary Poulose as the executive director, as Seleyn DeYarus, founder, joins the Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
RC: CRAACO: The Future of Clinical Trials with Jennifer Byrne, CEO at Javara
RC: CRAACO: The Future of Clinical Trials with Jennifer Byrne, CEO at Javara. Clinical Research is not an individual sport, it is a team sport in which one variable affects every outcome. In this episode, Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara, talks about taking a different approach to clinical research, improving...
Butter Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Butter Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Butter. Report Features Details. Product Name Butter. Process Included Butter Production from Churning Process. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process: Process...
The CHIPS Act alone won’t secure US semiconductor supply chains
The implementation of the CHIPS Act shows promise for revitalizing the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing industry via investments in research and development, workforce development and incentives programs. Indeed, the CHIPS Act is projected to increase U.S. domestic microelectronics manufacturing capacity by more than 1 million wafers per month. But executing on...
White House unveils artificial intelligence ‘Bill of Rights’
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
Researchers advocate for making pharmacy more sustainable
In an article published in the journal Science, a group of international researchers, including Gorka Orive, Doctor of Pharmacy and researcher in the UPV/EHU's NanoBioCel group, and Unax Lertxundi of the Bioaraba Institute for Health Research, advocate for greener pharmacy and argue that although conflicts of interest may be unavoidable, it is possible to limit the negative consequences of pharmaceuticals while allowing society to benefit from them. They have also issued a warning about the increase in pharmaceutical contamination.
SoftBank Robotics America and Gausium Announce Partnership to Expand Automated Robotic Solutions Across the U.S. Market
The Delivery X1 serves indoor environments where there is a need for automated food service, including restaurants, hotels, cafes, and office buildings. The Scrubber 50’s 4-in-1 solution will work alongside commercial cleaning teams scrubbing, sweeping, dust mopping, and sanitizing. The Delivery X1 (X1) and the Scrubber 50 Pro (S50)...
