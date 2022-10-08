Using food safety findings from industry and third parties could help regulators better target resources, but there are issues to overcome on both sides, according to experts. Speakers discussed the use of voluntary third-party assurance (vTPA) programs at the Vienna Food Safety Forum, organized by UNIDO, the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment of Australia and the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF). These programs can be used by authorities to inform risk profiling of businesses and target resources within national food control systems.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO