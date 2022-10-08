Read full article on original website
FDA asks experts to study safety of seafood for infants and children
This week the FDA announced it will initiate a study on the role of seafood in child safety, growth and development. The Food and Drug Administration has enlisted the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to do the independent study. In addition, the FDA is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the study.
WHO continues efforts to estimate scale of foodborne infections
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued two more calls as part of work to estimate the burden of foodborne diseases. WHO is seeking support from independent consultants or groups of experts with experience to undertake systematic reviews and other studies on foodborne illness. The first area is a review...
Circle K sandwiches recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns
Aristo Cuisine is recalling certain Circle K / Couche Tard Sandwiches from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
