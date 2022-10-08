ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Comments / 0

Related
foodsafetynews.com

FDA asks experts to study safety of seafood for infants and children

This week the FDA announced it will initiate a study on the role of seafood in child safety, growth and development. The Food and Drug Administration has enlisted the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to do the independent study. In addition, the FDA is partnering with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the study.
INDUSTRY
foodsafetynews.com

WHO continues efforts to estimate scale of foodborne infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued two more calls as part of work to estimate the burden of foodborne diseases. WHO is seeking support from independent consultants or groups of experts with experience to undertake systematic reviews and other studies on foodborne illness. The first area is a review...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Aggregation#European Union#Food Crisis#Data Sharing#Foodsafety#General Health#Unido
The Independent

Bank of England confirms emergency bond-buying scheme will end on Friday

The Bank of England confirmed its emergency bond-buying scheme would close this Friday, in spite of reports that it was considering extending the programme.The Bank said that other measures taken over recent days would be in place after October 14 “to ease liquidity pressures on LDIs (liability driven investments)”.A spokesman for the Bank added: “As the Bank has made clear from the outset, its temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on 14 October.“The governor confirmed this position yesterday and it has been made absolutely clear in contact with the banks at senior levels.”According to reports, the Bank of...
WORLD
foodsafetynews.com

Circle K sandwiches recalled in Quebec over Listeria concerns

Aristo Cuisine is recalling certain Circle K / Couche Tard Sandwiches from the marketplace because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled products have been sold in Quebec, Canada, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Public Health
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warnings to seafood facilities citing violations of seafood regulations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy