ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

Helen Hines Pirtle

Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans

INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

Prep football: Fun night for Panthers in homecoming beatdown

Palatka scores 7 TDs in first half in 61-8 rout of Space Coast for 1st win with over 60 points since 2001. The fun is back in Palatka Junior-Senior High School football. Yes, the opponent left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night 1-5, but no one can deny the performance the…
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy