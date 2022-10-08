Read full article on original website
Related
Daily News
Helen Hines Pirtle
Helen Hines Pirtle, 92, of Palatka, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following an extended illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
Daily News
West Putnam church helps students with homecoming plans
INTERLACHEN – Two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School girls left a town church Friday with big grins, new shoes and new homecoming dresses for the big dance later this month. Sisters Kimberlie Allen, 16, and Selena Brenneman, 17, stopped by Interlachen’s Whispering Hope Church of God and found elegant dresses...
Daily News
Prep football: Fun night for Panthers in homecoming beatdown
Palatka scores 7 TDs in first half in 61-8 rout of Space Coast for 1st win with over 60 points since 2001. The fun is back in Palatka Junior-Senior High School football. Yes, the opponent left Bennett-Cooper Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night 1-5, but no one can deny the performance the…
Daily News
Prep football: At last, Rams get easy victory over Wildcats
PIERSON – For once, Interlachen Junior-Senior High football coach Erik Gibson got an easy-peasy stress-free game. The Rams (6-0) had little problem with Pierson Taylor, winning 44-0 Friday night and…
Comments / 0