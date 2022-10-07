DORCHESTER, Mass. (October 8, 2022) – The Stonehill College men's cross country team ran today in the Men's Varsity race at Franklin Park in the New England Cross Country Championship. The race had a total of 20 top teams competing, and the Skyhawks took home ninth place overall, beating out other competing teams including UMass Lowell, Southern New Hampshire University, and Bryant University. Stonehill finished with 245 points at the event, with three runners making it into the top 50 overall.

