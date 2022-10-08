ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Are you watching, Gregg Berhalter? Striker Ricardo Pepi continues his rapid scoring start in Holland with two more goals for Groningen as he hits form ahead of the World Cup

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Ricardo Pepi scored twice for Groningen during a 3-2 loss at Waalwijk in the Dutch Eredivise on Friday night, giving the American forward four goals in his last three matches.

Pepi put the hosts ahead with a penalty kick in the 14th minute after Tomás Suslov was fouled by Thierry Lutonda. Pepi sent his kick to the right of Etienne Vaessen as the goalkeeper dived left.

Dario Van den Buijs converted a penalty kick in the 38th after Radinio Balker received a red card for a foul on Roy Kuijpers, and and Mika Biereth put Waalwijk ahead in the 61st.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ItLv_0iR0mkUT00
Ricardo Pepi - pictured playing for Groningen in September - scored two for his team on Friday

Pepi tied the score 2-2 in the 76th with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot after exchanging passes with Florian Krüger following a throw-in.

Biereth got the decisive goal in the 80th.

Pepi, who is from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany's Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country - that lasted 345 days - on Sept. 17.

He has three goals in 12 international appearances and is vying to front the USMNT attack for the World Cup campaign next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asmGy_0iR0mkUT00
Pepi looks to be recovering some form with the World Cup in Qatar starting next month

The tournament starts for the USA on November 21 against Wales.

On November 25, there is a blockbuster clash against England before the group is rounded out with another hotly anticipated clash against Iran.

The US has no more warm-up games for the tournament and in the recent international break, lost 2-0 to Japan and drew 0-0 with Saudi Arabia.

ESPN

Manchester United's Ronaldo goals can flow after 700th - Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is hopeful Cristiano Ronaldo's goals will "flow" after he got the 700th in his club career in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton. Ronaldo came off the bench at Goodison Park to score his second goal of the season and with it reach the impressive milestone. -...
MLS
