Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
New Balance Revisits the '90s and Y2K Generation With Jerry Haha CHERRY 9060 Exhibition
With a “bedroom” build-out. cashmerepullover’s Jerry Haha recently kicked off an exhibition in Hong Kong themed around New Balance‘s 9060. Looking at the past, present, and future that the 99X series works off of, the exhibition sees a number of new talents and explores the transition in the city as creatives move from the ’90s to an up-and-coming Y2K generation.
conceptcarz.com
Chris Rea's La Passione collection of Ferrari inspired original art to be sold by ACA
• Anglia Car Auctions (ACA) is to sell a collection of 68 original pieces, each created by international rock star and artist Chris Rea. •The collection is entitled 'La Passione' and was inspired by Rea's passion for Ferrari and its history. •This is a 'once in a lifetime' chance to...
mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection: English Playwright William Shakespeare’s Masterpiece “Romeo and Juliet” Themed Lunch & Dinner Programs Offered Limited Time Only
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection will offer a lunch and dinner program featuring English playwright William Shakespeare’s masterpiece “Romeo and Juliet” set in 14th century Verona, Italy. The program will be served at Chef’s Theatre, a French restaurant on the 16th floor of the hotel, from October 17th, 2022 (Monday) to February 28th, 2023 (Tuesday). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221002005106/en/ mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection English Playwright William Shakespeare’s masterpiece “Romeo and Juliet” themed Lunch & Dinner Programs Offered Limited Time Only (Graphic: Business Wire)
msn.com
The most lucrative music tours of all time
Slide 1 of 21: The world of music has changed significantly since the dawn of the Internet. If artists want to be heard and make a good living, they have no choice but to head out on tour.While most tours are high profile, competition is still fierce.Here are the 20 top-grossing tours of all time. May the best tour win!
Comments / 0