ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More

It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
BUSINESS
altenergymag.com

Natural Power appoints Director of People and Culture

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Kay Lejeune as Director of People and Culture. In this newly created role, Kay will be based out of the business' Horsley office near Newcastle, and will be responsible for leading the growing the HR team and shaping the organisational culture as it continues to expand globally.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Photography#United States#Nmc
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Sarine North America Appoints Director Of Operations

Diamond technology company Sarine has hired Jeni Campagna (pictured), former vice president of Sotheby’s Diamonds, as director of operations for Sarine North America. She began in her new role on Oct. 3. At Sarine, Campagna will be responsible for managing Sarine’s day-to-day operations, as well as the North American...
BUSINESS
worldlandscapearchitect.com

Beijing Super Music Farmstead | Beijing, China | L&A Design

Beijing Super Music Farmstead was designed to renovate and reuse the abandoned farmstead as a vacation area for the surrounding community that combines music performances, children interaction, multi-functional buildings, and lead music brands to organise shows. Although the natural resources around the site are nice, the farmstead has lost its...
TRAVEL
Deadline

Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy