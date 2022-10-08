Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Canteen, Digitas, Uncommon & More
It’s Friday again and you know what that means—roster updates. Check out what agencies are paving the way towards industry innovation this week. Ambassadors welcomed Michelle Kruger as its head of production in Amsterdam. Kruger brings over 15 years of live-action and post-production experience with brands like Jung von Matt, Grey London, BBH, Asics, Nivea and Lipton.
altenergymag.com
Natural Power appoints Director of People and Culture
Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has appointed Kay Lejeune as Director of People and Culture. In this newly created role, Kay will be based out of the business' Horsley office near Newcastle, and will be responsible for leading the growing the HR team and shaping the organisational culture as it continues to expand globally.
18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond
Fall is a pretty incredible time to travel. After the summer crowds die down and before winter break begins, you can take advantage of fewer tourists, shoulder season deals, and have relative peace and quiet.
psychreg.org
London Medical Laboratory Founder Flavia Araujo-Rankin Named a the Times-LDC ‘One to Watch’
Flavia Araujo-Rankin, founder and joint CEO of London Medical Laboratory, has been named as one of this year’s ‘Ones to Watch’ as part of the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2022. The programme, which is supported by The Times and is now in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Sarine North America Appoints Director Of Operations
Diamond technology company Sarine has hired Jeni Campagna (pictured), former vice president of Sotheby’s Diamonds, as director of operations for Sarine North America. She began in her new role on Oct. 3. At Sarine, Campagna will be responsible for managing Sarine’s day-to-day operations, as well as the North American...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Beijing Super Music Farmstead | Beijing, China | L&A Design
Beijing Super Music Farmstead was designed to renovate and reuse the abandoned farmstead as a vacation area for the surrounding community that combines music performances, children interaction, multi-functional buildings, and lead music brands to organise shows. Although the natural resources around the site are nice, the farmstead has lost its...
Former Legendary Exec Vasco Xu Teams With Brian Cheng, Sun Ge To Launch Production Venture Conqueror Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Former Legendary Entertainment executive Vasco Xu is joining forces with Hong Kong business exec Brian Cheng and Chinese venture capitalist Sun Ge to launch a Los Angeles and Beijing-based international production venture, Conqueror Entertainment. Cheng and Sun will both serve as Co-Founders, with Xu as Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, overseeing corporate affairs, creative development, production, marketing, distribution and franchise management. Cheng is a member of one of Hong Kong’s biggest business families, while Sun is the founder Chinese VC company Grains Valley. Xu said the company will develop and produce feature films and series, both in English and Chinese, for...
