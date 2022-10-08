Read full article on original website
More money in the bank! Descendants of de Rothschild banking dynasty make £1.4million by selling off contents of New Forest 18th century country mansion including £200,000 for mosaic table and £21,000 silver figures
Descendants of the hugely wealthy de Rothschild family banked £1.4 million by selling off some of the incredible contents of their country mansion. The exquisite array of art and antiques was amassed by the de Rothschild dynasty, including Alfred who was considered one of the greatest art collectors of the 19th century.
Irish artist’s sculpture goes on display alongside masterpieces in Florence
A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.Coco and I are immensely proud of this collaboration. Paddy captured our love and eternal bond that words cannot conveyEmily DawsonMr Campbell, who began work on the sculpture...
Two Recently Opened French Private Museums Look to Bring Art to All
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond
Fall is a pretty incredible time to travel. After the summer crowds die down and before winter break begins, you can take advantage of fewer tourists, shoulder season deals, and have relative peace and quiet.
Notice Regarding Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin” Exhibit at Benesse Art Site Naoshima
Benesse Art Site Naoshima is pleased to announce that Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin,” the outdoor sculpture displayed at Benesse House Museum that had been damaged by Typhoon Lupit last August, had been newly created and exhibited at the same location as the original work on October 4 th, 2022, following repeated discussions with all relevant parties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005389/en/ Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin 2022 ©YAYOI KUSAMA Photo: Tadasu Yamamoto (Graphic: Benesse Art Site Naoshima) Kusama’s “Pumpkin” had been installed on an old pier jutting out into the sea, creating a scene unique to Naoshima that stands out against the blue sea and green trees in the background. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the artist, Yayoi Kusama, and everyone else who was involved in the production and exhibition of this work, as well as to all fans and local residents who have been looking forward to the exhibit work. Moving forward, we will also be adopting more robust disaster prevention precautions for the management and protection of artwork under our care.
