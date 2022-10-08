Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Dies in Canoe Race in Benzie County
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Michigan Canoe Racing Association as the host of the race. A water rescue in Frankfort Saturday turned somber as a canoer struggled to recover during a race. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed one of their members, Nick Walton, died...
traverseticker.com
Two-Way Street Conversion, ARPA Projects On City Agenda
Ahead of a planned October 17 vote to approve a two-year pilot to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, Traverse City commissioners will hear more details on the proposal tonight (Monday) – including answers to questions they raised at a previous September meeting, cost estimates, and project maps and renderings. Commissioners – who agreed last week to give $500 bonuses to full-time employees as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending – will also discuss tonight how to spend the rest of the $1.65 million, as well as what projects they should submit to Grand Traverse County for possible funding out of its $18.2 million ARPA allocation.
traverseticker.com
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
traverseticker.com
Tales From Harvest Season 2022
Summer might be the season for Traverse City’s most iconic crop, but autumn seea a slew of other goods – from apples to hops to wine grapes – coming off the trees and vines. To celebrate fall harvest 2022, The Ticker checks in with four local growers to hear about one of the biggest apple crops ever, what wines are at risk from weather, and what’s new in northern Michigan agriculture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
traverseticker.com
Fall Festival in Frankfort
The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
traverseticker.com
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
traverseticker.com
M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
traverseticker.com
Art2Art
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
traverseticker.com
VESSELS Exhibit Walk +Talk
Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager, leads a conversational tour of this exhibit. Bearup-Neal will explore the exhibit's multi-dimensional theme -- an out-of-the-box look at bowls, baskets, urns, pods, & other objects that store & carry things.
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
The Boardman River Flood a Decade Later
All hands were on deck Saturday, October 6, 2012, where crews were removing the Brown Bridge Dam. Crews used a dewatering structure to lower water levels steadily. The plan was to lower the 20 feet of water slowly, taking up to a month. But when a malfunction occurred and all...
Comments / 0