traverseticker.com
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
traverseticker.com
Northport Clay Studio Pottery Exhibit
Opening Reception: Oct. 7, 5-7pm. Gallery open Oct. 8-9, 12-4pm. This is an exhibit & sale of emerging & professional clay artists.
traverseticker.com
Art2Art
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
Man Dies in Canoe Race in Benzie County
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Michigan Canoe Racing Association as the host of the race. A water rescue in Frankfort Saturday turned somber as a canoer struggled to recover during a race. The Michigan Canoe Racing Association confirmed one of their members, Nick Walton, died...
traverseticker.com
M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
traverseticker.com
Tales From Harvest Season 2022
Summer might be the season for Traverse City’s most iconic crop, but autumn seea a slew of other goods – from apples to hops to wine grapes – coming off the trees and vines. To celebrate fall harvest 2022, The Ticker checks in with four local growers to hear about one of the biggest apple crops ever, what wines are at risk from weather, and what’s new in northern Michigan agriculture.
traverseticker.com
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
traverseticker.com
VESSELS Exhibit Walk +Talk
Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager, leads a conversational tour of this exhibit. Bearup-Neal will explore the exhibit's multi-dimensional theme -- an out-of-the-box look at bowls, baskets, urns, pods, & other objects that store & carry things.
traverseticker.com
Two-Way Street Conversion, ARPA Projects On City Agenda
Ahead of a planned October 17 vote to approve a two-year pilot to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, Traverse City commissioners will hear more details on the proposal tonight (Monday) – including answers to questions they raised at a previous September meeting, cost estimates, and project maps and renderings. Commissioners – who agreed last week to give $500 bonuses to full-time employees as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending – will also discuss tonight how to spend the rest of the $1.65 million, as well as what projects they should submit to Grand Traverse County for possible funding out of its $18.2 million ARPA allocation.
leelanauticker.com
Leelanau Plans To Adopt Countywide Septic Ordinance -- What Does It Mean For Property Owners?
Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
traverseticker.com
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
recordpatriot.com
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
