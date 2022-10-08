Read full article on original website
Banger Bingo: Help Pave the Rec Centre Parking Lot Fundraiser
It's time to dig out your dope 80’s threads and head down to the Chestermere Recreation Centre to play some rad banger bingo. All proceeds of this event will go towards paving the Chestermere Rec Centre parking lot, which, if you haven’t noticed, is in need of some repair. Our goal to achieve a new parking lot is a cool 1 million.
