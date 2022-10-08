Benesse Art Site Naoshima is pleased to announce that Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin,” the outdoor sculpture displayed at Benesse House Museum that had been damaged by Typhoon Lupit last August, had been newly created and exhibited at the same location as the original work on October 4 th, 2022, following repeated discussions with all relevant parties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005389/en/ Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin 2022 ©YAYOI KUSAMA Photo: Tadasu Yamamoto (Graphic: Benesse Art Site Naoshima) Kusama’s “Pumpkin” had been installed on an old pier jutting out into the sea, creating a scene unique to Naoshima that stands out against the blue sea and green trees in the background. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the artist, Yayoi Kusama, and everyone else who was involved in the production and exhibition of this work, as well as to all fans and local residents who have been looking forward to the exhibit work. Moving forward, we will also be adopting more robust disaster prevention precautions for the management and protection of artwork under our care.

