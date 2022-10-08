Read full article on original website
Globetrotting is one of designer Carlota Barrera’s biggest inspirations. From her visits to Cuba came “Asere, qué bolá,” a collection full of references to the Caribbean country. The fabrics were natural: cotton, linen or lyocell combined with silk or cotton in fresh, light styles. As for the color scheme, Barrera opted for blue, yellow and green, as well as white and brown, all of them ubiquitous in Cuban culture. Her shirts had echoes of the versatile guayabera. Tank tops were reformulated in the form of trompe l'oeil shirts.
A massive art collection owned by the British government will receive its first public display space in London next year.
An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Descendants of the hugely wealthy de Rothschild family banked £1.4 million by selling off some of the incredible contents of their country mansion. The exquisite array of art and antiques was amassed by the de Rothschild dynasty, including Alfred who was considered one of the greatest art collectors of the 19th century.
A sculpture of a mother breastfeeding her baby will be the first Irish contemporary work acquired by one of the great museums in Florence, Italy.It represents a remarkable achievement for its sculptor Paddy Campbell, who is a former owner of Dublin’s famous Bewley’s Cafe.The sculpture ‘Mother and Child’ depicts Mr Campbell’s family friend Emily Dawson nursing her newborn daughter Coco 17 years ago.The work will be inaugurated at Italy’s historic Museo degli Innocenti.Coco and I are immensely proud of this collaboration. Paddy captured our love and eternal bond that words cannot conveyEmily DawsonMr Campbell, who began work on the sculpture...
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BRIAN CATLING, the multidisciplinary artist and writer of inexhaustible invention, has died at 74, ArtReview reports. Catling’s long career included installations, performances (in which he was sometimes costumed as a cyclops), egg tempera paintings, poetry, and teaching, which he termed “an essential element of my imaginative spectrum.” Catling won fame late in life for writing The Vorrh , a wildly fantastical and dark trilogy of novels whose first volume was published in 2012. “The imagination is a muscle, one that increases with exercise,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “You have to tell it, ‘That’s not good enough, you’ve got...
France is hardly immune to the private museum phenomenon. In recent years, collectors have been opening spaces to showcase their treasures and share their interest in a certain area of art or their commitment to a cause. In May, Korean artist Lee Ufan opened a museum for his art in Arles. Art critic Alexia Guggémos, who focuses on smiles throughout art history, is preparing for the inauguration of her Musée du sourire (Smile Museum), in a former Sergent-Major quill pen factory in the 17th arrondissement in Paris. Below, a look at two recently inaugurated private museums. Art for All Nicolas Laugero Lasserre...
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
We don’t know how it’s already October, but here we are. Thankfully, the books just keep coming, so light your pumpkin candle, and get cozy on the couch because we’re diving into a wild dystopian world, a highly anticipated sequel, a meticulously reported book on transracial adoption, and more.
The Waste Land: A Biography of a Poem by Matthew Hollis – genesis of a masterpiece
Hollis brilliantly sifts through the tendrils of TS Eliot’s unhappiness and shows how, with help from friends, he broke through his tortured silence to create an era-defining poem. Even if you flinch at the idea of a poem demanding a biography, an exception has to be made for The...
18 Worthwhile Vacation Destinations That Are Even Better In The Fall — Both In The US And Beyond
Fall is a pretty incredible time to travel. After the summer crowds die down and before winter break begins, you can take advantage of fewer tourists, shoulder season deals, and have relative peace and quiet.
Painter Jess King captures the natural world on canvas, influenced by her life in South Africa and Australia. See more of her art by visiting her website. Residing in beautiful Brisbane has provided me with a world of inspiration. I have been painting and drawing for as long as I...
What makes a gem precious? There are only four gemstones that get that distinction: diamonds, sapphires, emeralds and rubies. According to geologists, these stones possess the minerals that combine the highest degrees of beauty, hardness, durability and rarity. Precious stones in jewelry have fascinated mankind since the dawn of time. Before written language or even the spoken word, there was jewelry. British archaeologist Archibald Campbell Carlyle said of primitive man, “The first spiritual want of a barbarous man is decoration.” But jewelry is more than a mere ornament, a flash of cash or historical heirloom in a museum or gathering dust in a safe. Jewelry symbolizes...
Silke Otto-Knapp, a painter whose muted watercolors often depict landscapes and dancers, has died at 52, according to her Los Angeles gallery Regen Projects. The Los Angeles Times reported that Otto-Knapp had been battling ovarian cancer. Otto-Knapp’s works had been widely seen at venues in Europe and the U.S., as well as in biennials such as Made in L.A. at the Hammer Museum, the Bienal de São Paulo, and the Liverpool Biennial. A solo exhibition by her will open this month at New York’s Galerie Buchholz, which also represents her; another will appear in November at the Casa Mutina Milano in...
Benesse Art Site Naoshima is pleased to announce that Yayoi Kusama’s “Pumpkin,” the outdoor sculpture displayed at Benesse House Museum that had been damaged by Typhoon Lupit last August, had been newly created and exhibited at the same location as the original work on October 4 th, 2022, following repeated discussions with all relevant parties. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005389/en/ Yayoi Kusama Pumpkin 2022 ©YAYOI KUSAMA Photo: Tadasu Yamamoto (Graphic: Benesse Art Site Naoshima) Kusama’s “Pumpkin” had been installed on an old pier jutting out into the sea, creating a scene unique to Naoshima that stands out against the blue sea and green trees in the background. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the artist, Yayoi Kusama, and everyone else who was involved in the production and exhibition of this work, as well as to all fans and local residents who have been looking forward to the exhibit work. Moving forward, we will also be adopting more robust disaster prevention precautions for the management and protection of artwork under our care.
The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra has announced its 2023 season. The ensemble will feature a total of six showcases at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and Melbourne Recital Centre. “It is exciting to launch the Brandenburg’s striking new look for our 2023 subscription season – the company’s 34th – and...
The Morgan Library & Museum in New York will open its much anticipated exhibition “She Who Wrote: Enheduanna and Women of Mesopotamia” on October 14. In a series of sculptures, cylinder seals, and translated clay tablets, “She Who Wrote” will celebrate the Mesopotamian High Priestess Enheduanna, the first-ever named author in all of humanity’s history. “The Morgan has done exhibitions on Emily Dickinson, Mary Shelley, the Brontés, so I thought we should do an exhibition on the first-known author ever, who happens to be a woman,” Sidney Babcock, the Jeannette and Jonathan Rosen curator and department head of Ancient Western...
She’s in love with her best friend. He’s in love with her cousin. As Head Nurse at 2d Hospital in Nancy, France, Lieutenant Hope Dennehy is known for her healing touch, especially when it comes to mending the wounds and spirit of her best friend, Lieutenant Bren O’Neill. When Hope’s cousin breaks Bren’s heart, Hope is always there, helping to heal him with a friendship so anointed and deep, it threatens to break her heart too.
