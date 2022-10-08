Ahead of a planned October 17 vote to approve a two-year pilot to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, Traverse City commissioners will hear more details on the proposal tonight (Monday) – including answers to questions they raised at a previous September meeting, cost estimates, and project maps and renderings. Commissioners – who agreed last week to give $500 bonuses to full-time employees as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending – will also discuss tonight how to spend the rest of the $1.65 million, as well as what projects they should submit to Grand Traverse County for possible funding out of its $18.2 million ARPA allocation.

