M22 Art2Art Leelanau County Fall Art Tour
Featuring ceramics at Cleveland Twp. Hall in Maple City, & painting, furniture & sculpture at Glen Arbor Twp. Hall.
VESSELS Exhibit Walk +Talk
Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager, leads a conversational tour of this exhibit. Bearup-Neal will explore the exhibit's multi-dimensional theme -- an out-of-the-box look at bowls, baskets, urns, pods, & other objects that store & carry things.
Art2Art
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
Fall Festival in Frankfort
The Giant Pumpkins Parade with locally-built floats & the Mutt March begins at 11am. Following will be activities in the Open Space Park including live music & the beer tent. Kids can guess the weight of a giant pumpkin, & everyone can enjoy giant pumpkin carving demos, a cornhole tournament, & much more. 231-352-7251.
Two-Way Street Conversion, ARPA Projects On City Agenda
Ahead of a planned October 17 vote to approve a two-year pilot to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, Traverse City commissioners will hear more details on the proposal tonight (Monday) – including answers to questions they raised at a previous September meeting, cost estimates, and project maps and renderings. Commissioners – who agreed last week to give $500 bonuses to full-time employees as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending – will also discuss tonight how to spend the rest of the $1.65 million, as well as what projects they should submit to Grand Traverse County for possible funding out of its $18.2 million ARPA allocation.
Tales From Harvest Season 2022
Summer might be the season for Traverse City’s most iconic crop, but autumn seea a slew of other goods – from apples to hops to wine grapes – coming off the trees and vines. To celebrate fall harvest 2022, The Ticker checks in with four local growers to hear about one of the biggest apple crops ever, what wines are at risk from weather, and what’s new in northern Michigan agriculture.
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
