The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO