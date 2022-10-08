Read full article on original website
BBC
The festival getting women on their mountain bikes
A mountain bike and gravel festival for women held in the Trossachs over the weekend is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland. The three-day event in Aberfoyle was organised by a not-for-profit group wanting to increase the number of women riding bikes and getting outdoors. More...
Salina Crossroads Marathon entries up to 500 runners so far
The Salina Crossroads Marathon, Half Marathon, 4.01K Family Fun Run/Walk, and Team Relays will be held on Nov. 5. Thanks to generous sponsors 100 percent of the race entry fees will go to four youth sports organizations in Saline County: Salina Family YMCA, USD 305 School Marathon, Salina Area Youth Sportsmanship Initiative, and Kansas Youth Sports. All finishers will receive a custom made medal by Vortex and a t-shirt. The post-race meal will include our very own Cozy Inn along with other great food and drinks.
