Clearwing moths (the Sesiidae family) are known for their resemblance to wasps and bees and some species even imitate their behaviours. Why would they do that?. Bees and wasps can protect themselves from predators by stinging and biting, yet some insects have no active defence system. Predators don’t want to get stung and if they have a choice, they go for the easy, unprotected prey and leave bees and wasps alone. Life in a Southeast Asian rainforest is dangerous if you’re harmless and tasty.

