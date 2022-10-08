Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are the Bugs and Animals You May See in Your Home This Fall
While ornamental spiders are a common addition to many Halloween decorations inside and outside of the home, there may be some bugs and animals in the home uninvited this fall. Spiders, other bugs and even a rodent or two could be found inside your home in larger numbers than usual...
How to Really Learn the Birds (Updated)
When Jim Gain started his “Learn 100 Valley Birds” series, we immediately thought of one our earliest posts, “How to Really Learn the Birds.” We thought a few changes might make it more relevant to Jim’s exciting project. “How to Really Learn the Birds (Updated)” doesn’t contain anything new; rather, we’ve shifted the focus just a bit toward Jim’s excellent series, making it even more local. ed.
BioMed Central
Southeast Asian clearwing moths buzz like their model bees
Clearwing moths (the Sesiidae family) are known for their resemblance to wasps and bees and some species even imitate their behaviours. Why would they do that?. Bees and wasps can protect themselves from predators by stinging and biting, yet some insects have no active defence system. Predators don’t want to get stung and if they have a choice, they go for the easy, unprotected prey and leave bees and wasps alone. Life in a Southeast Asian rainforest is dangerous if you’re harmless and tasty.
Country diary: Let pine martens work their magic in the Peak District
One of the most depressing sights in the dales near Buxton is the landscape-scale devastation inflicted by ash dieback. Ash is the dominant tree in most of the woods, but such is the extent of the disease that the canopy has often collapsed. In its place are the dead tips to defoliated twigs and branches, which project from the trees like upraised finger bones.
RELATED PEOPLE
VIDEO: Help! Can you identify this large brown bird?
VIDEO: Help! Can you identify this large brown bird? Bears Video ...
Phys.org
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: How birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder and joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, molded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or...
How to keep bees happy in autumn
If you’ve spotted bees in your garden during sunny days in autumn, safe to say they are still foraging for nectar to see them through winter.“My hive is still active,” says farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty, conservation expert for Rowse Honey. “While there is sun and flowers, there are bees around.”As part of Rowse’s Hives For Lives initiatives (rowsehoney.co.uk/hives-for-lives) to protect bees, Doherty is supporting the brand’s partnership with Blenheim Estate – a five-year conservation project which will see more than 50 acres of wildflower seeds sown throughout the estate and 124 miles of hedgerows to replenish nectar sources...
Post Register
The Bug Box: Leafhopper
Alias: Leafhoppers are small, flat-headed insects that are usually less than one-eighth of an inch long. They come in various shades of green and have sucking mouthparts. The adults are distinguished by their rapid jumping or flying to escape danger. The nymphs are often less noticed because they cannot hop or fly. Instead, they crawl around awkwardly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Specieswatch: the truth about the earwig
The earwig, Forficula auricularia, has been subject of malicious rumour for centuries – the claim that they burrow into your ear and eat your brains. In reality, they hide in dark places, away from predators, and come out at night to feed. During the autumn, they are often seen in daylight tumbling out of hideaways around the stalks of apples as the fruit is picked.
Comments / 0