hypebeast.com
WHOLE Taps Tom of Finland For an Eight-Piece Graphic Collection
Sister label to Skim Milk, WHOLE is a brand that’s often kept within an IYKYK crowd — and now it continues its efforts with a new collaboration with Tom of Finland. Featuring in its own lookbook shot by Sean Doolan at the Tom of Finland house in Los Angeles, which was built in 1911, we find Demi Yo’ko and Robert Rexx wearing the new capsule that brings WHOLE’s love for graphics into the mix alongside iconic Tom of Finland artwork and iconography.
DIY Photography
How fine art photography adds more value to your home
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
conceptcarz.com
Chris Rea's La Passione collection of Ferrari inspired original art to be sold by ACA
• Anglia Car Auctions (ACA) is to sell a collection of 68 original pieces, each created by international rock star and artist Chris Rea. •The collection is entitled 'La Passione' and was inspired by Rea's passion for Ferrari and its history. •This is a 'once in a lifetime' chance to...
hypebeast.com
On’s New Lumos Collection Lights a Path for Technical Sportswear
Emerging from the Swiss Alps, On has built a name and reputation for transforming conventional sportswear approaches into innovative and disruptive designs and wearable advances. The new collection highlights nighttime running and centers on “hyper-reflective” prints being placed onto On’s running staples. Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, On’s new...
anothermag.com
Tschabalala Self’s Poetic New Paintings Explore the Meaning of Home
With rounded bouncy thighs, pointy elbows and splayed rubbery fingers, a woman in a lemon yellow slip dress, knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat sits on a turquoise chair that is only half solid. She is one of Harlem-born visual artist Tschabalala Self’s Black bodies: this time a bronze sculpture brightening the grey new-build backdrop of Coal Drops Yard in London’s St Pancras. The chair – with flimsy scribbled legs that defy perspective and a curved ironwork frame with unfinished lines that engulf its sitter – resembles more of a hasty sketch than a three-dimensional object. The body, too, follows the line of the hand: the twisted neckline on the dress, the impossibly pointed toes – yet it is fleshy and corporeal. Unlike the chair, the body is unmistakably solid.
