Read full article on original website
Related
traverseticker.com
Author Lighthouse Presentation
Author Dianna Stampfler shares stories of those who dedicated their lives - & afterlives - to protecting the Great Lakes' shoreline in her book, "Michigan's Haunted Lighthouses."
traverseticker.com
VESSELS Exhibit Walk +Talk
Sarah Bearup-Neal, GAAC gallery manager, leads a conversational tour of this exhibit. Bearup-Neal will explore the exhibit's multi-dimensional theme -- an out-of-the-box look at bowls, baskets, urns, pods, & other objects that store & carry things.
traverseticker.com
Art2Art
5th Annual Art2Art with two venues: Cleveland Township Hall on M-22 & Bohemian Road, Maple City, with functional & eclectic ceramics; & Glen Arbor Township Hall with 2D wall art, handcrafted fine furniture, & sculptures. 231-357-4139.
traverseticker.com
ExhiBEERtion!
This beer-themed art exhibit features beer-inspired artwork from local artists. Runs Oct. 3-8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
traverseticker.com
Two-Way Street Conversion, ARPA Projects On City Agenda
Ahead of a planned October 17 vote to approve a two-year pilot to convert State Street, Pine Street, and Boardman Avenue to two-way traffic, Traverse City commissioners will hear more details on the proposal tonight (Monday) – including answers to questions they raised at a previous September meeting, cost estimates, and project maps and renderings. Commissioners – who agreed last week to give $500 bonuses to full-time employees as part of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending – will also discuss tonight how to spend the rest of the $1.65 million, as well as what projects they should submit to Grand Traverse County for possible funding out of its $18.2 million ARPA allocation.
traverseticker.com
Comedy with Rocky LaPorte
$20-$25 Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. He delivers laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, & just recently appeared on season 8 of NBC's Last Comic Standing.
traverseticker.com
"Find Your Park" After Dark: Star Party
Sleeping Bear Dune Climb, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Park, Glen Arbor. Full moon viewing. Drop-in telescope & information stations will be available for you to visit at your leisure. Must have a park entrance pass. 231-326-4736.
traverseticker.com
Anatomy of an Election Roadshow-Bellaire Edition
Center for Change, Northern Michigan Advocacy is working proactively to arm community members with the knowledge & vocabulary to help defend the security of elections. This event will feature Marie E. McKenna-Wicks, MPA, a former East Lansing City Clerk and Elections assistant & Precinct Chair for the city of East Lansing. Register.
Comments / 0