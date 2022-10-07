WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their 2022 Homecoming ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29 during halftime at the Ashe vs. Alexander Central Game. This year, a new queen was crowned, passed on by 2021 Homecoming Queen Zada Little to senior Jezik Martin. Martin was escorted by Cadet Captain Isaac Pennington. She is currently a senior at ACHS and is the daughter of Trina and Chris Martin of Jefferson. Martin enjoys playing sports, being with friends and family, traveling and spending time outdoors. In...

ASHE COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO