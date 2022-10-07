Read full article on original website
Willie Shaw Brings Old-School Soul to ‘Moonlight Memories’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Willie Shaw's "Moonlight Memories" is a patient love song that introduces the California-born singer as a compelling vocalist to watch in 2022 and 2023. The pop-friendly track describes two lovers falling for each other, with intentional stops and starts building anticipation. Along with Jim Beavers, Shaw wrote a truly fresh...
Dallas String Quartet Share Classical Crossover Album “Love Always”
The Dallas String Quartet (DSQ) recently released its new album “Love Always.” Through their signature electrifying instrumentation, lush string arrangements, and elegant compositional nods to their classical roots, DSQ deliver a luxurious collection of their string renditions of beloved pop classics such as “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay, Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” and “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. Weaving classical elements from composers like Bach and Rochmonanof into their pop arrangements, DSQ curates a floral soundtrack perfect for the most blissful of moments.
The Cure Debut Two New Songs at Tour Kickoff, Their First New Music Since 2008
At their tour kickoff in Latvia yesterday (Oct. 6), The Cure debuted a pair of brand new songs — "Alone" and "Endsong" — and it's their first new music since releasing 4:13 Dream in 2008. Earlier this year, frontman Robert Smith confirmed the title of the group's forthcoming...
It’s A War On Toxic R&B From dvsn, Jagged Edge, The Isley Brothers And Others This New Music Friday
We’re slowly moving away from the heightened conversations related to toxic R&B—thankfully. With some budding singers reminding fans that R&B remains in good hands, well-known legends are maintaining their status with experimental, new albums. From new ballads by ’90s heartthrobs, to dvsn trying to move away from the narrative on “If I Get Caught,” to acts of today like Kenyon Dixon and Tiffany Evans showing the kids how it’s done…here are our top new R&B picks. The Isley Brothers – Make Me Say It Again, Girl Though we’re still trying to figure out why Quavo, Takeoff, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, and Snoop...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jackson Browne Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Jazmine Sullivan Releases New Song “Stand Up”: Listen
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Revealed George Harrison’s ‘Innate Talent’
John Lennon was a fan of one of The Beatles' songs written by George Harrison. George said the song was complex on an instrumental level.
John Lennon Was Lucky to Hear the Paul McCartney Song That Made Him Want to Write Music Again
One Paul McCartney song inspired John Lennon to start writing music again, and John was lucky to hear the version he did.
New Music for You this Week- October 10, 2022
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore. Nashville-born and based hip-hop/spoken word artists Rashad thaPoet, S-Wrap and The Varsity (trio of producers including Adrian Taylor, Kyle Hicks and Michael B. Hicks) just released their album The Other Side Too with featured artists Stephcynie and Moiba Mustapha. Their album was submitted for Best Spoken Word album GRAMMY consideration.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
13 Questions About Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Album, ‘Midnights’
On August 28, on the MTV VMA’s stage—where else—Taylor Swift surprise-announced her 10th studio album, Midnights, set for release on October 21. Swift later revealed on her social media accounts that the standard-issue album will have 13 tracks which tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” On September 21, she began announcing song titles every other night at midnight on TikTok in a series called Midnights Mayhem With Me. These videos have been subsequently analyzed with the fervor and granularity of a government decryption team. (On a related note, there is a theory that Taylor is using her own pauses and punctuation in these videos to send a message in Morse code.) What’s actually going on? Here are 13 questions about the upcoming release, answered by yours truly.
George Harrison Didn’t Like His Singing in The Beatles, but He Was Too Critical
George Harrison said he didn't like his singing in The Beatles. However, he sounded great on some of his most famous recordings.
Expert Advice: Unique and Favorite First Dance Songs
Chris Grainger, owner of Graingertainment favorites includes:. The One – Acoustic Piano – Matt Johnson, John Adams. This song features beautiful lyrics that really will get your guests emotional. Holocene – Bon Iver. It works for a great first dance or last private dance. Grow Old With...
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80.
Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
Jack White Calls Loretta Lynn “The Greatest Female Singer/Songwriter Of The 20th Century”
Something a little more swanky from Loretta Lynn’s rolodex… “Portland, Oregon.” With a heavy rock influence and killer guitar solo to open up the tune, “Portland, Oregon” was a much different sound than the rest of Lynn’s singles, but still a damn good one. It is so fitting that the insanely talented Jack White is featured on the record with Lynn. Two of Nashville’s finest in their genre. White has been very vocal on social media about Loretta Lynn’s impact […] The post Jack White Calls Loretta Lynn “The Greatest Female Singer/Songwriter Of The 20th Century” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
