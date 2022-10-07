Read full article on original website
Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids
Though Hocus Pocus 2 is rated PG, there are some scenes that could be deemed too scary for young kids Hocus Pocus 2 is giving '90s kids all the nostalgia, but is the movie actually suitable for kids? Set almost 30 years after the original 1993 film, the sequel follows the infamous Sanderson sisters as they are magically revived by a Black Flame Candle. Though the film is rated PG, it does feature some content that could prove to be too mature for young audiences, including a few instances...
Hocus Pocus 3
Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
msn.com
THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later
Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay
After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
msn.com
17 Stephen King movies you need to see
Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
Would you watch 13 Stephen King movies for a chance to win $1,300?
Horror fans have been presented with the chance to win $1,300 in a movie marathon. Could you survive?. USDish.com is searching for one unlucky horror fan to watch 13 movies based on books written by legendary author Stephen King. For putting you through hell or heaven if you're a horror...
hotnewhiphop.com
Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December
XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
TV Fanatic
What to Watch: Grimcutty, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, Halloween Ends
We've got more premieres on the way this week from The CW, which wraps up the traditional broadcast nets for the most part. Even better, as we gear up for Halloween, we've got three thrilling horror movies to scare the wits out of us in our own darkened homes. Score!!
buckinghamshirelive.com
New escape room based on Saw movie franchise set to open in time for Halloween
A new escape room based on the scary Saw film franchise is opening – just in time for Halloween. And fans of the movies will be happy to find out that it will be voiced by Jigsaw himself, Tobin Bell. The Traproom in London will host Saw: The Experience....
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Vice
A new trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams TV show just dropped
Tim Burton, the king of Hot Topic merchandise and the director of light gothic fares like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, has sunk his teeth into a new horror project, and it’s one that feels like a match made in heaven (or hell, rather): a Netflix television series telling the story of The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. The latest trailer for the show, simply titled Wednesday, just dropped too.
Fans are rejoicing after seeing Velma meet the girl of her dreams on 'Scooby Doo'
Velma has long been a beloved LGBTQ icon.
'Wednesday' Trailer Reveals Who Plays Uncle Fester In Addams Family Spinoff Series
Netflix has kept the identity of the actor portraying the iconic character hidden until now.
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2024
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
