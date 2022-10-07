ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
People

Hocus Pocus 2 Parents Guide: What to Know Before Watching with Your Kids

Though Hocus Pocus 2 is rated PG, there are some scenes that could be deemed too scary for young kids Hocus Pocus 2 is giving '90s kids all the nostalgia, but is the movie actually suitable for kids?  Set almost 30 years after the original 1993 film, the sequel follows the infamous Sanderson sisters as they are magically revived by a Black Flame Candle.  Though the film is rated PG, it does feature some content that could prove to be too mature for young audiences, including a few instances...
RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

Hocus Pocus 3

Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
MOVIES
EW.com

Hocus Pocus 2 post-credits scene teases potential Sanderson Sisters return

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2. Gilbert's binding promise to a new coven of witches at the end of Hocus Pocus 2 proved to be nothing more than another lie from the mouth of a Halloween trickster. A post-credits scene for the long-awaited continuation of Disney's magical...
MOVIES
msn.com

THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 29 years later

Slide 1 of 18: "Hocus Pocus" came out in 1993 and became a Halloween cult classic. Its star Omri Katz quit acting, and Sarah Jessica Parker went on to star in "Sex and the City." The long-awaited sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2," comes out September 30 on Disney Plus. Read the original article on Insider.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
AFP

No longer a Mystery Incorporated: Scooby-Doo's Velma is gay

After decades of rumor and innuendo, one of animation's worst kept secrets has finally been confirmed: Scooby-Doo's Velma is lesbian. "OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO," said one tweet which received well over 200,000 likes.
MOVIES
msn.com

17 Stephen King movies you need to see

Slide 1 of 18: For some forty years, Stephen King’s unique brand of terror has caused sleepless nights the world over – and not just on the page. The cinematic rights to the author's novels have been snapped up left and right by hungry studios, eager to turn his tales of horror into blockbuster hits. This isn't a complete list because the author has inspired so many greats, but there’s plenty to choose from among these fantastic Stephen King movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lilia Buckingham
hotnewhiphop.com

Grinch Horror Movie Coming This December

XYZ Films has a new take on the classic Christmas tale. All eyes may be on Halloween this month, but believe it or not, Christmas isn’t too far away. A new movie announced by XYZ Films is seeking to combine the two holidays. According to ComicBook.com, the company has...
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

What to Watch: Grimcutty, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, Halloween Ends

We've got more premieres on the way this week from The CW, which wraps up the traditional broadcast nets for the most part. Even better, as we gear up for Halloween, we've got three thrilling horror movies to scare the wits out of us in our own darkened homes. Score!!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Hocus Pocus 2
Vice

A new trailer for Tim Burton's Wednesday Addams TV show just dropped

Tim Burton, the king of Hot Topic merchandise and the director of light gothic fares like Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands, has sunk his teeth into a new horror project, and it’s one that feels like a match made in heaven (or hell, rather): a Netflix television series telling the story of The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams. The latest trailer for the show, simply titled Wednesday, just dropped too.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy