ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven high-ranking leaders for financial penalties due to the shutdown of Iran’s internet access, repression of speech and violence inflicted on protesters and civilians. Iran’s interior and communications ministers and several law enforcement leaders were targeted for sanctions. Amini was detained in September by the morality police, who said she didn’t properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later. Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country and the government has responded with a fierce crackdown. Authorities have detained at least 35 reporters and photographers since the demonstrations began Sept. 17, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Sold to gangs, forced to run online scams: inside Cambodia’s cybercrime crisis

When the advert popped up on Ly Thi Lan’s* Facebook feed, it seemed like the perfect opportunity. An employer in Cambodia was looking for new staff, the only requirement was computer skills, and the salary was generous, especially compared with her factory job in her home country, Vietnam. She would be able to save money, and pay for health treatment she needed. Her husband decided to go as well. “I just wanted to go there to have a better job, earn money to pay for a better life,” she says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaysian#Laos#The Treasury Department#Bhd#The Justice Department#Conspir
CBS News

Notorious Mexican drug lord — known as the "Boss of Bosses" — leaves prison after 33 years

A veteran Mexican drug lord convicted of the murder of a U.S. undercover agent has been granted house arrest due to his deteriorating health, authorities said Tuesday. Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo was considered Mexico's most powerful drug trafficker when he was arrested for the murder of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena in 1985.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

CNN crew’s ‘unethical’ coverage of Thailand nursery massacre being probed by police

Police in Thailand are investigating whether a CNN crew “unethically” entered the nursery where at least 24 children were killed in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history, during their coverage of the mass shooting.The mass shooting had occurred on Thursday after the attacker, identified as former policeman Panya Kamrap, had stormed into the nursery in the town of Utthai Sawan in Nong Bua Lamphu province, gunning down 38 people, including sleeping children.Danaichok Boonsom, the head of the local township administration, said he submitted his report on the CNN incident alleging unauthorised entry onto the government property.“Let the legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
US News and World Report

U.S. Judge Sentences Mexican Cartel Boss to Life in Prison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican crime lord Jorge Costilla Sanchez was sentenced to life in prison in a U.S. federal court on Thursday for his involvement in trafficking marijuana and cocaine to the United States, the Justice Department said. Costilla, also known by his nickname "El Coss," was head of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast

At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy