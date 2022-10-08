ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemba Walker Makes A Heartfelt Statement, Says He Just Wants To Play Basketball Again: "Nobody's Reached Out To Me"

The NBA, like any other professional sport, lives by one simple rule, 'What have you done for me lately?' Players can have enjoyed storied careers, given their best to perform day in and day out for their teams and the fans, but once they are no longer at that level, people stop caring. What's happened to Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the past year is an example of how past achievements just don't matter, but Kemba Walker is dealing with some much more real consequences.
Yardbarker

3 potential suitors for Kemba Walker after potential Pistons buyout

Kemba Walker was once one of the most exhilarating point guards in the NBA. Recent years have seen him struggle with injuries and productivity, but many believe that a healthy Walker could be beneficial to multiple teams if he can just land in the right situation. Currently, Walker is still...
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

The documentary about the Redeem Team that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have produced dropped on Netflix, and it has fans across the NBA quite excited. The team was one of the greatest ever assembled, with names like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony all involved in bringing the gold medal back for Team USA.
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison

The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
All-Time NBA Punching Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

Tempers do flare in the NBA, it is natural in the heat of competition. Fights happen across the NBA almost every week and that will never change because professional athletes want to win as badly as one can imagine. While most fights hardly end in punches getting swung, it does happen, rather, unfortunately. We have seen fist-fights and punches thrown multiple times throughout history, and some of the biggest “villains” in that regard have been some all-time great talents.
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Raptors (10.08.22)

The Bulls visit the Great White North this evening to meet up with the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena for their third of four preseason contests. Chicago looks to keep rolling after a 131-113 thumping of the Denver Nuggets at the United Center Friday night, while the Raptors hit the hardwood coming off a 116-100 loss to the Rockets in Houston. Chicago sports a 1-1 mark on the preseason, while Toronto sits 2-1.
Hawks emerge as suitor for Jae Crowder as Suns forward seeks trade out of Phoenix, per report

It appears as though Jae Crowder will play somewhere other than Phoenix in the coming season, and perhaps his new home will be in Atlanta. The Hawks have emerged as a suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward, according to Shams Charania. Faced with a diminished role with the Suns, Crowder requested a trade away from Phoenix over the offseason, and the Suns have been actively looking to grant his wish. Crowder has been away from the team throughout training camp and preseason play thus far.
Report: Hawks emerging as a trade destination for Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder probably isn’t a player that is going to be the final piece of a championship team, but he seems like a good fit for the Hawks. Crowder has always been a tenacious perimeter defender, and he can knockdown a couple of three balls — shooting at almost a 35% clip last season and for his whole career.
