Four high school-aged teenagers are charged after 18-year-old was allegedly stabbed in the face at a train station

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Four teenagers have been charged following the stabbing of an 18-year-old at a busy train station.

The boys have been accused of assaulting the young man at Lilydale train station, beneath the Maroondah Highway, in Melbourne, just after midnight on Saturday.

Protective Service officers intervened in the conflict, before the boys allegedly tried to flee the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kM8Xz_0iR0hHyt00
An 18-year-old man has been stabbed under an overpass at Lilydale train station (pictured) by a group of 16 and 17-year-olds just after midnight on Saturday

They were then quickly caught and arrested by officers nearby.

The 18-year-old Gruyere man was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries following the alleged attack.

Yarra Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged the boys early this morning.

The two 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds were all charged with recklessly cause serious injury, intentionally cause injury and other assault related offences.

'It is alleged a group of teenagers were involved in an assault and stabbed a male below the overpass on the Maroondah Highway just after midnight,' Victoria Police said in a statement.

The boys will appear at a children's court at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvXTg_0iR0hHyt00
Police found the alleged assailants trying to flee nearby to the train station, the victim was rushed to hospital with serious facial injuries

Kendra Brooks
3d ago

Where are the parents on this one ? And I’m not judging but I was taught if you get it into an altercation with a person it’s oneon one not four on one with a knife?

InPeace
3d ago

They are teenagers not boys. Don't downplay. I pray the 18 year old will heal completely and find peace to move forward.

RLCJ Cooke
2d ago

Criminals are getting younger and younger. Too much time on their hands

