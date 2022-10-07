ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens work out punter ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Bengals

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are getting set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season. The contest will mark the first divisional game of the year for Baltimore, and both teams will be looking to improve upon their 2-2 records, which have them tied for first place in the AFC North.

On Friday, the Ravens worked out a punter ahead of their Sunday night matchup with Cincinnati in Brock Miller. The veteran has made many different stops throughout his professional football journey, whether it be in the NFL, XFL or USFL.

Many have questioned why Baltimore would hold a workout for a punter when rookie Jordan Stout has done an admirable job in the first four games of his NFL career. Miller is a lefty punter, which is significant heading into Week 5, as Bengals punter Kevin Huber is also a lefty.

